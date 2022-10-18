November is COPD Awareness Month
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) is the fourth leading cause of death and the second leading cause of disability in the US.
30 million people in the US are living with COPD and in Pennsylvania there are 694,000 who have COPD.
The official color for COPD is Orange.
The theme this year is “Your Lungs for Life.”
Wear Orange the month of November to support our fight against COPD.
World COPD Day is Nov. 16, to honor those that have COPD and those that lost their battle with COPD.
Each November it is Proclamation season. Where I contact the governor and ask him to sign and announces November is COPD Awareness Month.
Pulmonary Rehab is important for every person diagnosed with COPD. It helps them to learn about the illness, what causes exacerbations and how to cope and live with COPD. Gives those of us better Quality of Life.
Having COPD is a life-changing event. I not only speak and spread awareness for myself but all the others who are affected by COPD.
Research, Education and Awareness are essential for COPD.
Get involved, support and join forces with the COPD Foundation and start to learn to breathe again!
Always Keep HOPE in your heart!
Tina Moyer, COPD Foundation, State Advocacy Captain of Middleburg
--
National School Bus Safety Week
Dear editor,
During the week of Oct. 17, Pennsylvania joins the nation in celebration of National School Bus Safety Week.
The theme for this year’s School Bus Safety Week is, “1 Bus + 1 Driver = a BIG Impact on Education,” which reminds all of us of the important role school transportation professional play in the education of Pennsylvania’s future.
This week is also host to Operation Safe Stop. We’d like to take this opportunity to pay extra special attention during this time of the year when our school buses are out on their routes. Please watch for stopped buses and children crossing as they board and exit their buses.
Statistics show that school buses are the safest way to transport students to and from school every day
Many factors contribute to that safety record. Today’s school buses have protective seating, high crash standards, rollover protection features, and are designed to be highly visible. These buses are tougher, cleaner, safer, and more diligently maintained than ever before. In addition, today’s buses are staffed by a dedicated workforce of experienced drivers well trained in safety procedures.
The Pennsylvania School Bus Association (PSBA) would like to take a moment to recognize Pennsylvania’s school bus drivers. We especially want to show our appreciation to our drivers for their commitment to the safety of our students during a year in which they have faced many unprecedented challenges.
These “safety heroes” transport approximately 1.5 million students each day, traveling over 400 million miles a year! On the job at the crack of dawn to conduct their pre-trip inspections, your child’s school bus driver has been well schooled both in the classroom and behind the wheel.
During this School Bus Safety Week, on behalf of the members of PSBA, we salute and say “thank you” to our school bus drivers and all the members of the school transportation teams for keeping our children safe each and every day.
Sincerely,
Shawn McGlinchey, president, Pennsylvania School Bus Association
