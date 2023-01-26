There were bats living in the attic of the house my wife and I bought this summer. We didn’t know it when we closed. It’s not the kind of thing that is easily noticeable during an inspection. After all, bats are nocturnal. They feast at dusk and spend the rest of the time in their roost. In our case, a half-dozen big brown bats were hanging upside down in a hollow space next to the chimney. We saw their droppings before we saw them.
I don’t really mind bats. They eat mosquitoes. They play an important ecological role as pollinators. As far as houseguests go, they were some of the most pleasant we had ever encountered.
My wife and I arrived in Selinsgrove, where we purchased our first home, after a long and circuitous journey that bounced us between one coast and the next over 10 years. We met in graduate school at the University of Alabama, where the first house I rented was infested by brown widow spiders. They covered the walls and dropped down from the ceilings at night. There was a hornet’s nest in my closet that I only learned about after sliding into a pair of pants and feeling a sharp jab of pain on my ankle. What can I really say though? The rent was cheap.
Our third rental house in Tuscaloosa was on the edge of a small forest. There was a group of raccoons that gathered at our front door each night, begging for food. In the winter, a group of newly born kittens took up residence under the hood of our since-departed Honda CRV. We managed to catch one and later adopted it out to a couple who worked in the English department. One afternoon, a 6-foot rat snake slithered up into the window of our living room and frightened our own cat so badly that she never lounged in that same spot again.
After Alabama came Cincinnati, where my wife worked toward completing her PhD in English. Every summer, like clockwork, a neighborhood deer birthed a fawn in the park near our apartment. I had never spent a lot of time around deer, so when it started following me and my dog one day, I assumed it simply wanted to say hello. That was a miscalculation on my part. When we got close enough, it promptly rose up on its hind legs and gave my dog a swift hoofing. He was fine. Come June each year, the neighborhood started putting up signs that read: Warning, Aggressive Deer.
Just when COVID was hitting its first big stride, my wife finished up her PhD and was offered a yearlong teaching position at a college in central Michigan. I headed out to Reno for a separate teaching position, mostly so we could have health insurance after her position ended. She took the cat and I took the dog.
What was remarkable about Reno was the dryness of the climate. There were no bugs in my apartment. No spiders. No roaches or mosquitoes. I often told my wife about the startling lack of minuscule fauna over the phone. I missed all the critters, though that could have just been a product of early pandemic loneliness.
When her teaching contract ended, she joined me out west. It was there, in early October, that our dog died. Over the course of his 12 years, which is criminally short, he saw a lot of the country. I found him in Austin, Texas, where I went to college. He came with me to my parents house in Houston, where I grew up. He traveled through the southeast and the southwest, New England and the midwest. We even took him on a trip to Eureka, Calif., where, at the age of 11, he saw (and drank far too much of) the ocean for the first time.
When my wife received an offer for a teaching position at a little school in Central Pennsylvania by the name of Susquehanna University, I was initially skeptical. After 10 years of moving, I was tired. I didn’t know how many more times I could stand to disassemble furniture and pack up dishes. Of course, Reno wasn’t quite the right fit. Wildfire smoke enveloped the city for weeks at a time during the summer. We also realized that we would never be able to afford a home there, so we called the movers and made plans to head back east.
Our Selinsgrove house was built in 1928. It’s a two-story kit home that sits just outside of FEMA’s 500-year flood zone, at least for now. When we moved in, there was a lush, overgrown tomato and pepper garden in the back. A handful of stray cats coexisted surprisingly peacefully with the rabbits alongside the house. Orb weaver webs dotted the backyard.
As for the bats, they’re a protected species in Pennsylvania, so we had to call a special bat guy to come and seal up the attic so that, when they went out to feed, they wouldn’t be able to get back inside. When we asked him what would happen to them, he said they’d probably just take up residence in another nearby attic.
It is a relatively common characteristic of bats, that they leave old roosts in search of new ones. Scientists theorize that they do this to build and enhance their social connections. They are, much like us, social animals.
In this way, I can understand them. Each time my wife and I have packed up our belongings in one place and carried them with us to the next, we’ve done so in the hopes of eventually finding a home. I like to think that we’ve finally found one here, in the Susquehanna River Valley.
