There were bats living in the attic of the house my wife and I bought this summer. We didn’t know it when we closed. It’s not the kind of thing that is easily noticeable during an inspection. After all, bats are nocturnal. They feast at dusk and spend the rest of the time in their roost. In our case, a half-dozen big brown bats were hanging upside down in a hollow space next to the chimney. We saw their droppings before we saw them.

I don’t really mind bats. They eat mosquitoes. They play an important ecological role as pollinators. As far as houseguests go, they were some of the most pleasant we had ever encountered.

Matt Jones can be reached at 570-742-9671 ext. 119 or email mattjones@standard-journal.com

