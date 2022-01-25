Weather is a hot topic — pun intended — nearly year round, but never more than when the mercury drops to near zero, or below.
It’s something that amazes me, especially given the fact I grew up south of the Mason Dixon line, which gave me what seems to be a rather unique dislike of temperatures above 80. Truth be told, I’d love a world where the temperatures never got above 70.
Call me crazy.
Saturday’s morning’s deep chill is not something we experience on any routine basis, so it warrants a bit of attention. Still, we live in central Pa. and sub-freezing temps in mid-January shouldn’t shock anyone.
Or, perhaps everyone has just been spoiled.
December was what should worry people. I was still finding ticks on my clothing during outdoor outings the week after Christmas. That is worrisome.
I realize many love warmer weather, and that’s fine. However, living here in central Pa. offers us four distinct seasons and we should embrace the beauty each offers. Few scenes impress more than a winter landscape which boasts a fresh coat of newly fallen snow.
There are years where the spring and fall are squeezed into days or just a week or two, and there are years we’re blessed with splendid spring days that hold on into mid-June and fall foliage that seems to stick around for several weeks before cold and snow settle in.
Regardless, we have the luxury of four seasons most years. That’s not something I’ve had my entire life and it’s something I truly appreciate living in central Pa.
More often these days the deep freeze of winter has escaped us. Frozen waterfalls to me are like white-sand beaches for someone that’s never seen the ocean. I’ve not enjoyed a winter with a deep freeze, and the type of frozen falls we’re seeing now since 2018.
Last winter we had plenty of snow, but it really wasn’t that cold.
We’re equipped for the seasons, too. That’s not something that’s true once you venture miles south of the border.
We’re blessed with crews capable of keeping our streets and roadways clear of snow and ice and, for the most part, people are careful when out and about soon after a storm.
So rather than complain about the cold, embrace it. It’s part of life in central Pa.
Me? I’ll never complain. Even when the mercury dips into the single-digits and below, I know you can find ways to keep warm. Saturday morning was tough, but an hour of moving outside kept me warm. When my fingers began to tingle a bit, I knew it was time to seek the warmth of my vehicle.
For someone like me, spending time outside in the cold is far better than suffering through a hot, sunny day. That’s a mild form of torture, is it not?
The memory of school days in building with no air conditioning and temperatures well into the 90s still haunt me. A break from mowing? Thank you Mother Nature.
Extreme heat and cold can be dangerous. It is especially tough on the most vulnerable among us. We have to use our best judgment, no matter the season.
So while the deep freeze of the weekend remains a hot topic this week, with colder temps in the forecast tomorrow, take some time to remember that at least you aren’t mowing the lawn for the second time in a week, and there’s no need to change clothes at lunch because the mercury is soaring and the humidity is thick.
All that said, embrace the chill, and take a moment to check on your friends and neighbors. For those who can’t, or shouldn’t venture out, sweep their walk or shovel their stairs to ensure safe passage.
Chill out!
