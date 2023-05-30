It was “the day before,” the day before the wedding of my niece Rhoda. Rhoda has five brothers but no sisters. Her three oldest brothers are married. She grew up learning to work hard. Her parents, Nathan and Anna, have a fruit orchard and thousands of strawberry plants. Plus, they raise chickens, so it was only fitting to have chicken on the menu for the wedding! Chicken is a popular meat for Amish weddings in this era.

Every one in their family pitched in to get ready for the wedding day. Many, many hours of preparation went in, from cleaning the house top to bottom to endless lists of outside work to building a shop where the reception would be held, to deciding who will be servers or navahuckers (witnesses) etc. etc. Amish weddings spell work this way- W.O.R.K.

