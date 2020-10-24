Search your heart; vote
As Pennsylvanians, we once again stand in the unique position of very likely determining the outcome of the presidential election. We did not ask for this responsibility, but we must take it seriously.
I have been respectful but clear that, as a lifelong Republican, I oppose the current president. I know it is not a popular opinion in some Susquehanna Valley Republican circles. Nevertheless, I have been encouraged and humbled by the positive response I have received from those who have used my position as a means to open oftentimes difficult political discussions and to consider the race from a different perspective.
Through these discussions, it’s become clear that there are many in our community, including Republicans, who cannot support this president’s reelection. For many of us who are accustomed to supporting the Republican nominee, it’s just too much to ask to be complicit in reelecting someone who rejects our shared values — someone who demands that we sacrifice everything to become a party loyal only to him.
In the closing days of this campaign, this president has driven us further apart. He focuses on what’s in his best interests, not ours. He has amplified his hateful language and tone, highlighted his own failures of leadership, belittled women, rejected science and embraced racial divisions and unfounded conspiracy theories. These are not Republican values. These are not Susquehanna Valley values. These are certainly not American values.
As the president’s language becomes more desperate and negative, the people of our Valley know that the best decisions result from calm conversations around the kitchen table, not profanity-laden tweets in all caps. Each of us has to search his or her own heart. We must decide which candidate in this race reflects the best of who we are and represents the kind of America we aspire to become.
Many in our Valley, including many who have supported him before, have concluded that Donald Trump is not that candidate. Not this time. For those of you who have quietly reached this conclusion and prefer not to share it with others, that’s your prerogative and it’s certainly understandable, especially in the current environment. What’s more important is that you turn your decision into action. What’s more important is that you vote — that every one of us votes. And if, like me, you cannot support this president in this election, cast your vote for Joe Biden. Any other choice only helps the president.
It is not an overstatement to say that your vote will make a difference in this election. It could decide the result — not only for Pennsylvania, but also for the nation. Search your heart and use your vote wisely. The right to vote is the most precious right we have, and it is our responsibility to exercise that right, now more than ever.
I have tremendous hope for the future of our country. And I have faith that, for the people of our Valley, character still counts and the truth still matters, that we still value principled leadership, and that we have the clarity of mind and the courage to see that our nation and future are much more secure without Donald Trump as our president. In this election, I choose the values of our Valley. I choose my country over party. I choose Joe Biden and I hope others feel empowered to do so too.
John Meckley,
Milton
———
Our loved ones need us
Since COVID-19 has arrived one of the most long-lasting effects from it may not be the disease itself but the damage it did to the mental health of our citizens. This is because of several reasons but the one that is causing the most emotional stress is the separating of family members from their loved ones when they most need them.
In the beginning a lot was not known about the virus and precautions by hospitals and providers needed to be extra severe. As hospitals in New York and other cities were being overloaded with patients, and medical staff were stretched beyond their limits, it was probably appropriate to keep family members from being allowed in with patients.
This seemed the best approach to protect medical staff and to keep it from spreading. However, is this really ethical? To deny a couple married 60 years to be together for his or her last moments on earth is not only cruel but will only make their grief all the more painful.
In recent weeks I had several friends go through this very scenario. One was faithfully beside her husband 24/7 only to be separated from him at his last moments, and the irony was he didn’t even have COVID. Another had his mother in intensive care for two weeks but was never allowed to see her again in person except by Zoom. She died without her husband of many years being allowed to come in because of COVID hospital policy. This same person waited until she was critically ill before coming to the doctors office because she had such a fear of this happening. This is especially cruel for those with religious beliefs and want this time to pray with their loved one.
Isolation of contagious patients has always been a part of hospital protocol, but never to the extend it is now where family members are not allowed to be with their loved ones. This is not to criticize the medical providers since I believe they go out of their way to provide communication with family. But this cannot replace those few moments we have left of physical contact with someone you love.
I know of hospitals that have relaxed the rules and are letting family spend time with loved ones at end of life, even those with COVID. Because of this another friend was able to see her mother and spend time at her bedside several times before her death. To have those last moments has helped a lot with her grieving process.
Our local hospitals have always been known for good medical care. Part of that care is the emotional and mental health of the patient and family. My question is why do our local hospitals continue to refuse to allow family to be with dying loved ones?
It is possible and safe for this to happen as long as the proper PPE is used.
COVID-19 will not be going away even with a vaccine. It is time to reevaluate the long term effects the no family policy will have on us. The studies and facts are out there of how important closure is for someone grieving. COVID hasn’t changed that.
Linda Stoltzfus,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.