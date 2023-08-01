Tips for breastfeeding mothers

Natalie McCullen

August is National Breastfeeding Month – a time to celebrate and support breastfeeding mothers. Every family may have their own unique experience with breastfeeding, or some may choose to express and bottle feed breastmilk. While it’s natural and easy for some, it may be more challenging for others. Below are a few common challenges that breastfeeding mothers face along with helpful tips for managing them.

Sore nipples

Natalie McCullen, RN, BSN, IBCLC, is a lactation consultant with The Birthplace at UPMC Magee-Womens in Williamsport. She is certified by the International Board of Lactation Consultant Examiners and specializes in the clinical management of breastfeeding.

