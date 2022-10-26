Get Out and Vote
The midterm election being held on Nov. 8 will be the most critical election ever held in this country. What’s at stake? The future of America and what it will look like.
The current regime, through the mainstream media, will tell you they have done a fantastic job. Biden inherited a booming economy, and his first day in office, by a single stroke of a pen, he commenced to destroy it all and yet he wants to claim that from what he inherited he has done a tremendous job bringing the economy under control. The first thing Biden did was to stop oil production in the United States. This led to higher gas prices sending a ripple through the marketplace affecting everything we purchase. Everything under the control of the Democrats over the last two years has been an unmitigated disaster. But, if you listen to Joe, he says the economy is as strong as ever. I guess that means stability is higher gas prices, higher food prices, higher pharmaceutical prices, higher interest rates, and on and on with no end in sight. Their handling of the COVID-19 pandemic caused irreversible damage.
Defunding the police has sent crime soaring in all the major cities. Their open door border policies attributed to the increase in crime, as well as human trafficking, and the increased flow of fentanyl, all spearheaded by the Mexican cartel and China. The volume of illegal immigrants crossing our borders cripples the act or process of appraising or checking a person for stability, accuracy or validity.
Do you want your children to be taught the core subjects of education or do you want the critical race theory crammed down their throats. Transgender being taught and body mutilation being performed on young children needs to be stopped. Doctors performing such mutilation should be prosecuted and imprisoned for child abuse.
We are the closest now to worldwide nuclear Armageddon because of this president’s weakness in dealing with Russia over Ukraine. And, why are we dumping all this taxpayer’s money into Ukraine? The only ones who have anything to gain are the Bidens themselves through their corrupt deals that Hunter orchestrated.
It is clear that the government has complete control of the mainstream media and major corporate officials, what has become known as “the swamp." No one in America should put up with this. The Constitution of the United States is being completely ignored and destroyed. The right to freedom of speech has been suppressed by social media whether it be through Facebook, Twitter or local newspapers. The Second Amendment is being attacked so they can take our weapons away leaving us with nothing to protect ourselves against a tyrannous government.
There are those who say Fox News spreads propaganda and lies, but if you watch Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, and Laura Ingram you will see that they give you the facts.
This Democratic Party is wasting taxpayers’ money on fabricated investigations and lawsuits all surrounding the former president. Never in American history has a government body harassed and persecuted an outgoing president. They say the Democratic Party is so afraid of Donald Trump that they’ll destroy anyone who supports him. They need to understand that it’s not Trump they have to fear, it’s we the people of these United States of America, as stated in the Declaration of Independence. We will not give up our constitutional rights, crafted by men but inspired by the holy father. Everyone get out and vote so we can take back America. God bless America and all of it inhabitants.
Clair Moyer, Lewisburg
Editor's note: This newspaper is not like other local and national media in that it does not support political candidates. This newspaper also does not suppress freedom of speech. Your letters to the editor are welcome.
An election connection to Halloween?
We are approaching Election Day and I’m not sure that there is not a connection to Halloween. I mean most of the politicians seem to have long since donned their costumes, pretending to be servants of the people would that we only have faith. To gain access to our bag of candy, they offer a form of extortion. Vote for me (“us” when referring to a political party) or else the apocalypse is at hand.
A case in point: The Republicans have elected to focus on crime, complete with graphic videos of at-gunpoint robberies (thank God there are always cameras available, except when conveniently turned off), usually portrayed as perpetrated by people of color.
The campaign varies by state with nearly identical ads with the name of the Democrat changed to fit the state. (For the record, states controlled by Republicans rank disproportionately among the top ten states for crime—as in eight out of 10.)
What does not appear in Republican crime ads are images of the Jan. 6 coup attempt. To date, more than 920 people have been charged with various offenses up to and including sedition. So, if crime is to be the focus, why not include pictures of the coup attempt? I am not claiming to know for certain, but I am willing to bet the people carrying Confederate, Don’t Tread on Me, Q-Anon, and other flags did NOT vote for Biden.
The Republicans are the pro law and order party? Spare me the hypocrisy!
Joseph Fishcer, Northumberland
