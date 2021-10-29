Milton, PA (17847)

Today

Showers this morning, becoming a steady rain during the afternoon hours. High 54F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.