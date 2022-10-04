I pondered whether to save this column for our Friday auto racing page, or to run it on a weekday opinion page. For several reasons — including the fact that it simply gives me another reason to write a piece about motorsports — I opted to include it on our Tuesday opinion page.
Ten days ago, I attended the 410 sprint car season finale at the Selinsgrove Speedway. While there, I ran into a friend who told me a rumor going around the track indicated Speedway Management Group would not be back overseeing the facility in 2023. At first, I thought maybe it was just a rumor.
Then, over the PA system, I heard track general manager and announcer Steve Inch — who is from Lewisburg — be presented with an appreciation award. I knew at that moment that the rumor was true.
On Wednesday, Inch issued a heartfelt statement on the speedway’s Facebook page wishing Stephanie Baker and her family the best in operating the facility.
I join Inch in wishing the best to Baker. Hopefully she and her family can help the facility to thrive, and build upon the fine work Inch and his partners have done at the track over the years.
I have had the opportunity to interact with Inch on numerous occasions over the last several years. In each of my interactions, the one thing which has stood out about him has been his passion for local motorsports.
In an article which appeared in a dirt-track publication The Standard-Journal released in March, Inch noted that he started working at the speedway in 1988, when he was just 17 years old.
“I’ve been a lifelong fan,” he said. “I grew up going to the races at Selinsgrove. I got toward the end of high school at the time, I called the promotor, Ted Reitz. I asked him if there would be an opportunity for me to help with anything.”
Initially, Inch compiled team profiles for the track’s program, which led into doing other publicity work.
“After that, I think it was 1991, is when I first started doing (track) announcing,” he said. “During those years, I just learned the business.”
Every time I called Inch for an interview, or to assist the newspaper with any sort of dirt-track racing piece we were looking to produce, he always obliged.
Inch was even able to place me on the media list to take photos of events at the speedway, sometimes with a last-minute notification on my part.
He also made sure the track supported The Standard-Journal’s annual dirt track publication by placing Selinsgrove Speedway ads in it.
I have not yet had the opportunity to talk to Baker and her group — as I understand they’re busy getting settled in and preparing for the 2023 season. However, I hope the speedway’s new management group understands the importance of partnering with newspapers in the area.
Inch is a true asset to the motorsports community, particularly on the local level. I hope he’s able to continue in the business in some fashion, even if it’s taking the time to be a motorsports fan.
It was confirmed by both Speedway Management Group President Mike Heffner and Selinsgrove Fair Association President Matt Keller that the management group opted not to renew its lease of the speedway.
In his Facebook post, Inch stated the group invested nearly $400,000 into the property over the past several years.
Keller said the group approached the association about purchasing the speedway, however it’s not for sale.
Inch wrote that his Facebook post was not meant to be a goodbye.
“It’s see you later,” he wrote. “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for allowing me to be a part of this for 35 years.”
Inch can be proud of the way in which he wrapped up his tenure at Selinsgrove Speedway.
After an incredibly successful 75th track anniversary season in 2021, the speedway capped off the 2022 season with a big event.
Complete with fireworks and big-name sprint car drivers competing from as far away as Iowa and California, the 410 sprint car season finale at Selinsgrove Speedway felt like a major motorsports event.
To top it off, there was a nice crowd on hand, and the event was won by Anthony Macri, a Dillsburg driver who has won more sprint car races in the U.S. than any other driver this year.
Inch always gave his best to Selinsgrove Speedway, and that was obvious in the final event of his tenure as general manager.
