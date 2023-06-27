Shifting the way men look at their health

Brock Solomon

It’s not uncommon for me to see men who only make an appointment when they don’t feel well. While that is certainly a time to see a medical provider, and highly encouraged, the better approach is to be on top of health all year long, not just when you’re sick.

A study of 500 men conducted by Cleveland Clinic found that 65% of respondents admitted to avoiding going to the doctor as long as possible, which may contribute to the fact that men’s life expectancy is about six to eight years less than women.

Brock Solomon, PA-C, Family Medicine of Evangelical – Lewisburg

