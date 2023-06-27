Shifting the way men look at their health

It’s not uncommon for me to see men who only make an appointment when they don’t feel well. While that is certainly a time to see a medical provider, and highly encouraged, the better approach is to be on top of health all year long, not just when you’re sick.
A study of 500 men conducted by Cleveland Clinic found that 65% of respondents admitted to avoiding going to the doctor as long as possible, which may contribute to the fact that men’s life expectancy is about six to eight years less than women.
Listed in the top 10 health issues that affect men the most are: heart disease, skin cancer, stroke, lung cancer, depression, diabetes, kidney disease, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, and prostate cancer.
All 10 can be serious and yet all 10 can be prevented or managed by regular visits to see a provider for routine checkups.
The simple truth is that regular checkups can give men more control over their health instead of less. There are many diseases that pose a threat to men. Prostate cancer affects one in six men, according to the Mayo Clinic. One in four men will have coronary heart disease, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Regular checkups allow the doctor to find conditions like high blood pressure or high cholesterol before they lead to more serious conditions.
As a provider I can tell you for me and my medical colleagues, the goal is always to identify health complications and possible disease early on when they are easier to treat and there are more options available to manage them before they progress too far.
So, what can men do now to keep their health in check?
• Eat healthy and get active
• If you drink alcohol, drink only in moderation
• Know your family’s health history
• Get screening tests to check for health problems before you have symptoms
• Make sure you’re up to date on your vaccines (shots)
Most importantly, or what should be at that top of the list, is to establish a relationship with a family medicine provider and make consistent, regular visits. Don’t wait until you’re sick, but rather, come to see us when you’re healthy. At the first signs of change in your health, we can give you the power to make the best decisions for a long and healthy future.
Brock Solomon, PA-C, Family Medicine of Evangelical – Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.