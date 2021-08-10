It’s pretty simple. Medical experts tell us we can do one of two things to quell this resurgence of COVID-19: Get vaccinated, or wear a mask.
Personally, I hate the mask so I got vaccinated. Still, I have to wear a mask in certain situations, and I’m still alive to tell the story. It’s not that bad.
Hear some people talk about things and you’d think we’re living in a third-world dictatorship with little to no freedom. Freedom, it seems, is a one-way street these days.
On Saturday, masks were required while inside for Penn State football media day, which included donning a mask in the press box — which must have been 100 degrees — for the Zoom presser with Coach James Franklin and three assistants. No one complained, at least when it came to masking. The heat was another story.
It’s just one more bit of proof: Things aren’t quite back to normal.
And, that was addressed by Franklin when questioned about having 107,000 fans back in Beaver Stadium this fall. His entire statement follows:
“I think the first thing, I hope, that everybody understands, is that we were probably not and never will be back to normal,” said Franklin. “We all should have learned something from this. We all should have grown from this. I know Penn State has. I know Penn State football has. We’ve made some modifications. We’ve taken advantage of new technology. We want everybody to have an unbelievable experience and we want to get back to a soldout Beaver Stadium, come our first opportunity.
“I think we all have to make some sacrifices right? Our fourth core value is sacrifice and that means we all have to give a little something up to do that. I would hope for us to be able to get back together in there, in a family reunion and tailgating and an increase of 250,000 people in town and what that means to the state, and what that means to the community and the businesses and the restaurants and bars and hotels and just for the experience, right? The experience here in Happy Valley.
“So, this is not a political statement. It’s become a political issue and I think I want to make sure that people understand that’s not what this is. But, the more people that can get vaccination, whether you completely agree with it or not, you know, maybe to protect others. I think you guys know this kind of hits very close to home. My daughter is actually in the hospital right now, so these things hit really close to home. So, I just think the more people that can say, ‘look, whether I completely agree with it or not, I’m going to get the vaccination. I’m going to wear a mask when appropriate and give us the best opportunity to be in that stadium and as close back to what we describe as normal as possible.’ Because, I think we have all seen, we already went through this once.
“There are some mask mandates out there now that are coming back. There are some variants out there. So, obviously, all of us kind of making some choices and sacrificing together is going to give us the best opportunity to fill that stadium up to have a home field advantage and be able to bring significant impact to our community and our state. And to be honest with you, I would love for our students and the people in Happy Valley and my players to be able to experience it because last year was not a true Penn State experience. So, I am asking and pleading for everybody to do everything they possibly can to give us the best chance to get back to what you mentioned in the beginning of how we would probably describe normal.”
It’s personal for the coach. It may not be personal for you, and you can be selfish — Americans are these days. Often, when it becomes personal, it’s too late. Even if it’s too late, it’s likely going to cost tens, if not hundreds, of thousands of dollars, so go right ahead with your selfishness.
And coach was right when he said this non-political issue has become political. That’s absurd.
The choice is simple. You can get vaccinated. If you can’t be vaccinated, you can wear a mask. If you choose not to be vaccinated, you can wear a mask.
If you do neither, you are clearly part of the problem and blame for the inability of this country to get beyond this pandemic does in part rest with you.
When you do neither, you are not patriotic, and you are certainly not brave.
