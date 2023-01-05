“Hostage takers.” That’s how Rep. Don Bacon of Nebraska described his fellow Republicans who repeatedly blocked Rep. Kevin McCarthy from becoming speaker. Rep. Kat Cammack of Florida, another Republican, denounced the dissidents as “the radical 2%” of the party.

But that’s hardly surprising. Former Republican Speaker John Boehner, in a book released two years ago, called that same splenetic splinter “terrorists” and urged his party to “take back control from the faction that had grown to include everyone from garden-variety whack jobs to insurrectionists.”

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

