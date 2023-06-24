I have asked my friend Ron Kelly what he is thankful for in the USA. These are his thoughts:
When I consider favorite things about America, it’s likely many folks would think the same as I did about what Alex DeTocqueville was supposed to have said, “I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her commodious harbors and her ample rivers, and it was not there. I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her fertile fields and boundless forests, and it was not there. I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her rich mines and her vast world commerce, and it was not there. I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her public school system and her institutions of learning, and it was not there. I sought for the greatness and genius of America in her democratic Congress and her matchless Constitution, and it was not there.
Not until I went into the churches of America and heard her pulpits flame with righteousness did I understand the secret of her genius and power. America is great because she is good, and if America ever ceases to be good, she will cease to be great.”
I researched this and found there is no documented evidence anywhere that shows de Tocqueville ever said this, even though General Eisenhower, Jerry Falwell, and hundreds of others have quoted it and attributed it to him. It’s believed it originated with two British ministers who visited sister churches in the United States in 1834 to promote peace and friendship and then wrote about their travels, containing what may be the seed from which this quotation germinated: “America will be great if America is good. If not, her greatness will vanish away like a morning cloud.” And it gained steam from there. You can verify all this at Snopes.com along with other sites that say the same.
Even though de Tocqueville did not say this, I believe it’s true. And you can see the decline of America running parallel to the spiritual decline of our churches.
So! What DO I love about America? I point directly to our Constitution and our Bill of Rights! There is and never has been any other document like it in the history of the world! Why? Because it came from the very heart of God as our forefathers gathered together, prayed together, and sought His heart as they pounded out this great document that has guided our nation ever since its first days.
Yes, it’s under attack; but even so, at the same time there is something else arising that I love about our nation, and that is our churches that have a heart after God, our young people who are seeking something better than sitting in a classroom trying to find the next thing to riot over.
God is on the move in our nation! Look at the events that are happening spontaneously all across our nation! Look at Asbury, the revival that sprang up once again like it did in 1974. And it’s spreading across our country even now in places we know nothing about because our media won’t tell us.
Remember Elijah in 1 Kings 19:18? He felt like he was the only one left that was still serving God. Read what God told him. It’ll make you glad! Yet I have reserved seven thousand in Israel, all whose knees have not bowed to Baal, and every mouth that has not kissed him.
Along with Asbury, with no planning from man, no foreknowledge, The Jesus Revolution movie popped up out of ‘nowhere’ at the same time! Amazing!
And here is something fresh and new, a recent poll showed the appreciation for this past Memorial Day to be the highest it’s been in a long time! YES! God is on the move!
The 3rd thing I love about America is our patriots that still risk life and limb to proclaim our country’s values! Do you know why? It’s because of the root! The root of our country, that group that gathered way back yonder, praying together, searching the Scriptures together, seeking the will of God and His heartbeat. That root has grown into a strong tree that still prospers today, with its branches reaching into areas that we know not of, inspiring, encouraging, strengthening, drawing while pushing at the same time!
And so, I say: “Go! Tell others about the reason that America is still great! It’s because of Him. He is our root. He is our strength!
The Lord is my strength and my shield;
My heart trusted in Him, and I am helped;
Therefore my heart greatly rejoices,
And with my song I will praise Him. Psalm 28:7
If readers would let me know this week three things you love about America, I will share them in a later column.
Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.
