That’s the headline over a USA Today story reporting that in their latest poll, only 31% of Republicans want Donald Trump as their nominee in 2024, while 61% prefer someone else. By 58 to 33, GOP voters favor Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over the ex-president, and in a national rematch of the 2020 race, Trump loses to President Biden by 7.8 percentage points (the margin between them two years ago was 4.4% of the popular vote).

This poll squares with other surveys that come to the same conclusion: Barely a month after Trump announced his bid for a second White House term, his campaign is collapsing. This trend is fueled by former supporters who might still like his policies but can no longer stomach his increasingly bizarre and bombastic behavior.

Steven Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University. He can be contacted by email at stevecokie@gmail.com.

