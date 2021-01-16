Trim the fat first
Once again the schools are in financial difficulty. I believe this is due to the total mismanagement of the board and superintendent.
How is this going to be made up? By increasing taxes? With so many people who have lost jobs due to the pandemic and the district having one of the highest population of retirees (fixed incomes) how do these people expect to get blood from a stone?
No, it's time to start cutting the fat from within. Has anyone looked at how many people have sold or are selling homes so they don't have to pay these outlandish taxes anymore? This is my next step as I'm retired and on a fixed income.
Keep raising taxes and see how much money you eventually have for funding in the future. The answer isn't blowing in the wind, it's none!
Timothy Stitzel,
Milton
