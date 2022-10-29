It just isn't true
It seems that every Oz ad on TV refers to John Fetterman wanting to release all murderers and swinging the gates open of many of the state's prisons. Have you heard of any being released? Details please.
Here's how WHYY, the Public Broadcasting station in Philadelphia looks at the facts after the debate and the many Oz ads.
"Oz claimed that Fetterman wants to release all people convicted of second-degree murder, also known as felony murder.
“John Fetterman, during this crime wave, has been trying to get as many murderers convicted and sentenced to life in prison out of jail as possible,” he said.
This is false.
Oz is referring to an out-of-context clip of Fetterman talking to a criminal justice advocacy group in 2020 about two specific inmates.
“The Horton brothers were called the two finest inmates in our state prison system, the two you know? I have made getting them out of prison, like the most, you know, critical thing I’ll ever do,” he said. “There isn’t anything that I won’t do within the limits of the law and my office, to make sure that they are free.”
The Horton brothers were convicted of felony murder in 1993, after picking up a friend in their car who they were unaware had just committed a murder. The police arrested all three men and charged the brothers with 2nd degree felony murder, a mandatory life sentence in Pa. Fetterman advocated for their release after they served 27 years in prison, which they were granted last year.
Audio from that clip has been used in attack ads paid for by the Senate Leadership Fund, which supports Republican candidates.
Fetterman has never advocated for freeing everybody convicted of felony murder.
He’s said he wants to end mandatory life-without-parole sentences for felony murder convictions for defendants who are accessories in a killing, like the Horton brothers accidentally were. He’d like to give judges discretion in sentencing.
Pennsylvanians can be charged with felony murder when police believe someone committed a felony that led to death, even if they didn’t commit the murder themselves. Pennsylvania is one of nine states in which felony murder convictions carry mandatory life-without-parole sentences."
Best not believe a shyster doctor.
John Huckaby, Lewisburg
