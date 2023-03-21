Recently I traveled to the famous Pocono Mountains observing the prices of milk in stores. I wanted to see how the gallons of whole milk were moving. I am very concerned because the price of milk set by the Federal Milk Marketing Order is dropping dramatically.

Reports from Federal Order No. 1 are showing a reduction in fluid sales. Our favorite store is still Bill’s Market in Daleville. The day I stopped at Bill’s Market there were 27 rows of whole milk on display. I started my trip at a Dollar Store in the Poconos and was surprised that this small store had 40 gallons of whole milk on its shelf. A worker in the store said, “we sell whole milk, not skim milk.”

