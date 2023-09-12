A meatless stew for carnivores
Photo by Lynda Balslev for Tastefood

Chances are that this vegetarian stew will satisfy any meaty craving. The method for this vegetarian recipe is based on beef bourguignon, the classic French beef and red wine stew — minus the beef. Mushrooms handily step in as the main ingredient. Not only are mushrooms notorious for their meaty consistency and heft, but they contain glutamate, an amino acid that provides savory, rich umami qualities to food. True, they do not provide the same amount of protein as meat, but they do have a higher protein content than most vegetables, and they carry a treasure trove of nutrients. Mushrooms are a rich source of fiber, vitamins and antioxidants, and they are fat- and carbohydrate-free.

For this stew, take advantage of the mushroom season and choose a variety when available. Shiitake, portobello and brown cremini mushrooms are a great starting point. Choose those with firm caps, and store them in open paper bags in the refrigerator to allow them to breathe. To clean mushrooms, rub with a damp paper towel and use a brush to take away any dirt. You can run them under a trickle of water, if needed, but don’t douse or submerge them, because they will act like sponges and absorb the liquid. Trim the ends and thickly slice or halve the shiitake and cremini mushrooms. To clean the portobellos, trim the stems and scoop away the gills. Cut the portobellos in bite-size chunks or thickly slice.

Lynda Balslev is an award-winning writer, cookbook author, and recipe developer based in northern California. Visit TasteFood at TasteFoodblog.com.

