COVID – give back my freedom
The science is in and the data is out. Now, it is time we get back to a normal way of life and stop this nonsense surrounding COVID-19. Many are living in fear and there is no reason for it. The current administration wants to keep us living in fear so they can continue to control our lives. They have lied about schools and sporting events being super spreaders, lied about lockdowns and herd immunity, and continue to lie about variants being more dangerous than the virus itself.
Science is showing us that the virus is on the decline and if we don’t get things back to normal, we will never be able to enter the stage of herd immunity where resistance to spread a contagious disease within a population results if a sufficiently high proportion of individuals become immune to the disease, especially through vaccination.
Biden and Fauci keep moving the goal post on COVID-19. We went from 15 days to slow the spread, to we need a vaccine, to we will be in fairly good shape come fall, and now it’s social distancing forever. In a previous letter, I listed the names of renowned epidemiologists who totally contradict Biden, Fauci and the CDC. They say to open the schools because these lockdowns are creating an increase in mental health breakdowns and suicides in our youth.
Biden and his regime are not interested in protecting America and its citizens. Their open border policies have created another crisis at our southern borders. Individuals coming across our borders, who get tested for COVID, are testing positive. So why would we jeopardize positive trends by allowing an influx of illegals across the border. Is a new total lockdown in the making?
I salute Texas and Mississippi for opening their states. Biden calls them Neanderthal thinkers. Well, Biden, again you have the role reversed. Wolf, get your head out of the sand and join Texas and Mississippi. Why should we keep states locked down when we have open borders? Common sense needs to come in to play at some point. Push your representatives so that they can push Wolf to open Pennsylvania, joining Texas and Mississippi.
- Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
———
The need for a local community college
The new administration’s economic recovery plan includes a proposal for free community college. This would be a major gain for people seeking new careers, better jobs, or affordable higher education, and benefit employers needing qualified workers for high-demand occupations.
However, our region has not had a local community college since Williamsport Area Community College closed over 30 years ago.
Fortunately, the Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project (SVCEP) is working to establish a new, public community college for Northumberland, Union, Montour, and Snyder counties. As an independent institution, the community college will have a local board of trustees and partner with local businesses to develop a skilled, job-ready workforce. As a public institution, it will be affordable: the federal Pell grant will cover 90% of tuition and fees.
SVCEP recently completed a major economic impact study for our own new community college. The study concludes that over 10 years, the community college would create $78.5 million in new regional income. Annually, every dollar invested would generate an expected ROI of 26.4%.
With all these advantages, what’s the catch? Under Pennsylvania law, community colleges must have a local fiscal sponsor, and experience shows county-level sponsorship works best. SVCEP has run the numbers, and for less than the price of a cup of coffee ($1.15) per household per month, we can make this opportunity a reality — if our county commissioners authorize a resolution of sponsorship.
Join me and over 4,000 other local leaders, businesses, and community members in supporting SVCEP. Contact your county commissioners and ask them to pass a resolution of fiscal sponsorship to make our own new community college a reality.
Debra Sulai, Ph.D.,
Lewisburg
Sulai is president of Lewisburg Borough Council and a longtime educator
