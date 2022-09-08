WATSONTOWN — John W. Bower, 72, formerly of Watsontown and most recently of Galeton, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, 2022, at UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport.
Born Sept. 19, 1949, in Lewisburg, he was the son of the late Eugene “Bun” and Miriam (Frederick) Bower. On Aug. 16, 1990, he married the former Rebecca Reitz who preceded him in death in 2010. On Aug. 12, 2014, he married the former Barbara “Bobbi” Wright, who survives.
John was a 1968 graduate of Warrior Run High School. He served honorably in the United States Navy Seabees during the Vietnam War. Following his time in the service, he worked many years as a carpenter.
John was a member of the former Watsontown United Methodist Church.
He was a lifetime member of the Clyde F. Mowrer American Legion Post 323, Watsontown, former member of the VFW Post 1665, Milton, and most recent member of the VFW Post 6611, Galeton. John was also a member of the Watsontown Masonic Lodge 401 F&AM, Scottish Rite, Williamsport Consistory and the Masonic Motorcycle Club Chapter 38.
Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Leslie Harnish, of Mifflinburg, and Jenelle Longacre, of New Columbia; one sister, MariLee Bower, of Watsontown; and five grandchildren, Austin and KayLyne Delsite, Heather Longacre, and Aden and Ava Richardson.
In addition to his parents and first wife, he was predeceased one sister, Theresa Leighow.
Friends will be received from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 13, at Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St. Watsontown, where a Masonic Service will follow.
Friends will be received again from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 14 at the funeral home, where services will be held at 11 a.m. with retired United Methodist minister Rev. John E. Lee officiating.
Burial with full military honors will follow in Watsontown Cemetery.
The family will provide the flowers and suggests contributions in John’s memory be made to the American Cancer Society, online at www.cancer.org
