It’s safe to say there’s plenty of outdoor enthusiasts in central Pennsylvania. From hunters and fishermen to hikers, bikers and kayakers, Pennsylvania attracts outdoor lovers far and wide.
Pennsylvania’s natural beauty is tough to beat. From the thousands of miles of streams and rivers to the rolling hills and rugged mountains, there’s plenty to attract outdoor enthusiasts to Penn’s Woods.
For some time now, one of Pennsylvania’s outdoor treasures has been under attack. The state tree — the eastern hemlock — is under threat due to the invasive woolly adelgid, often referred to as the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA).
Now, some of you may be saying, “It’s just a tree,” or “It’s just nature.” Some may revert to the typical “tree-hugger” line of thinking.
Well, if you hunt, fish, hike or enjoy trips to state forests and state parks in Pennsylvania, you need to pay attention. Without the hemlock trees, none of the aforementioned activities will look the same without the hemlock.
Personally, I love the hemlock. It keeps the trails cool and water clear and cool during warm summer hikes, and provides unmatched beauty against the backdrop of a winter snowfall. The hemlock is one of the many aspects of Penn’s Woods that keeps me hiking and exploring Penn’s Woods.
Whether you realize it or not, Pennsylvania’s ecosystem will change dramatically without the hemlock. Whether it’s the trout that draw so many people to Pa. streams and rivers or deer, turkey and grouse that rely on the hemlock, hunters and fishermen will see a vastly different hunting season without the benefits provided by the hemlock.
Dozens of bird species, insects and small mammals rely on the hemlocks year round for cover, food and more.
The hemlocks impact water flow near streams, and nutrients from the tree add to soil and waterways.
You don’t have to take my word for it, though. Plenty of people a hell of a lot smarter than me have researched this for decades. The fruits of their labor is rather easy to find with just a couple clicks of your mouse.
Start here: https://www.dcnr.pa.gov/Conservation/ForestsAndTrees/InsectsAndDiseases/HemlockWoollyAdelgid/Pages/default.aspx
A conservation plan authored in part by Dr. Mark Faulkenberry, entomologist with the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources, explains the three-pronged plan the state has undertaken to combat HWA. The thrice-revised plan provides insights for those with hemlocks on their own private property, as well as details as to the state’s activities in old-growth forests and other areas.
A recent hike in the Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area — located in western Snyder County, west of Troxelville and south of Laurelton near the Union County line — illustrated for me the devastation the HWA can wreak. The sight of centuries-old hemlocks’ naked canopies was heart-breaking.
Trees in this area were never logged and some were estimated at 300 to 400 years old. Hemlocks can live as long as 800 years.
Snyder-Middleswarth Natural Area’s Swift Run, which will no longer have the canopy that has kept it cool for hundreds of years, now has an uncertain future, as does the plant and wildlife — insects, salamanders and more — that have thrived under the massive hemlocks for centuries.
Walking along the ridgeline, hundreds of feet above Swift Run, it didn’t take long to find the familiar white specks on the needles of younger hemlocks. Tree after tree after tree had the puffy looking infestation.
From the ridgeline, looking down into the valley where Swift Run flows, the dead hemlocks stand by the hundreds, and thousands, their naked spires slowly losing bark and growing closer and closer to the day they will fall to the forest floor.
So while you may never have taken an interest in Earth Day, or conservation as a general theme, perhaps the plight of the hemlock might just generate some concern, and even a desire to take action.
Pennsylvania’s outdoors are uniquely beautiful, and part of that is due to the state tree — the hemlock. Even if you’ve never stepped foot into the forest, you can drive Route 192 through R.B. Winter State Park and see the massive hemlocks towering over the roadway and providing cover for the streams that feed, and flow from, Halfway Lake. Ricketts Glen State Park provides another opportunity to see this foundation species — as the hemlock is known — up close without venturing too far into the woods.
Hemlocks still thrive in local state parks and forests — Loyalsock, Weiser, Tiadaghton, Bald Eagle — but for how long?
The only natural threat HWA faces is the sudden, cold-weather snaps that are becoming fewer and fewer in the commonwealth. The adelgid is already in all but two Pa. counties. The damage is starting to show.
More on the state’s efforts will be featured in a future edition of the Standard-Journal.
On this Earth Day, if you’ve never cared before, perhaps now you have reason to be concerned.
