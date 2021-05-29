Support for Israel
This is in response to the column published in the Tuesday, May 25, Standard-Journal by Amy Goodman/Denis Moynihan entitled "Joe Biden's hit-and-run on the Palestinian People."
Anyone who looks beneath the PR veneer of the recent conflict initiated by Gaza will realize there is no need for sympathy for the Palestinians. One only needs to ask, "Who is it that sends thousands of missiles against its neighbor? Who is it that uses children and hospitals and apartment buildings as a living shield to protect its militants? Who would rather use foreign aid to buy missiles and build tunnels to infiltrate Israel rather than use that aid to help its own people? And how does one do honest dialogue with a group whose only objective is your own annihilation?"
What is disturbing is the number of voices — especially in our own newspapers and halls of Congress — that echo Hamas' hatred for Israel — not just for the nation but for the people, wherever they live — be it Miami, Los Angeles or New York City.
I am too young to remember FDR's abandonment of Israel as millions were sent to their death in the Holocaust, but I imagine it was just such an atmosphere that contributed to that atrocity. Can God forgive this world again if we see a repeat of that evil?
Pretending that the Palestinians are innocent victims of Israeli aggression is a masquerade that must be exposed and denounced in the strongest terms. Fortunately, (among others) the Netherlands, Austria, Hungary, the Czech Republic, and Germany — yes even Germany — have publicly supported Israel and denounced the violence perpetrated against it by Hamas and its puppet-master, Iran, while publicly US support for Israel was tepid at best, and canceled out by the hate-filled voices of "the Squad."
David McCarty,
West Milton
