MOORESVILLE, W.Va. — Here, in this tiny unincorporated community equidistant from Shinnston, West Virginia (population 2,306), and Smithfield, Pennsylvania (pop. 817), the dogwoods are only now beginning to bloom, their annual springtime metamorphosis from white to green just underway. And just past Crooked Run Road, the coal trucks line up, one by one.

Dogwoods are one of the unmistakable heralds of spring, symbols of transformation, signs that one season has ended and another is beginning. The coal trucks are symbols, too, of an industry that itself is undergoing a transformation in a state whose political environment just experienced a dramatic transformation itself. The popular Republican governor has undertaken a challenge to the state’s Democratic senator, himself a key figure in the Washington political calculus.

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.