I recently received an urgent text message from my sister, who now lives in Connecticut.
The context of the text? It was breaking news. “Live PD” is coming back on the air, she shared.
My sister knows that “Live PD” quickly developed into one of my favorite television programs. She and her husband also enjoyed watching the program.
A&E, the network which aired the program, canceled it two years ago after reportedly learning producers destroyed footage taken — while not on the air live — involving an individual in Texas who died following an encounter with police.
While the network’s reasons for canceling the program were valid, it was generally a blow to a show which largely showcased the heroism and bravery of officers.
It’s no secret that I’m a supporter of law enforcement — particularly the good cops who put it all on the line to keep communities across the nation safe. I particularly enjoyed the heroism on display each week on “Live PD.”
The show created a strong television program to watch, especially considering that I rarely watch episodic TV programs.
The new version of “Live PD” is tentatively titled “On Patrol: Live” and will air on the Reelz network. While my sister was disappointed when she realized she doesn’t receive Reelz, I’m smiling because that is a station which is part of my satellite television package.
Dan Abrams is expected to return as the show’s host, along with Sgt. Sean “Sticks” Larkin, a popular law enforcement officer from Oklahoma.
The new version of “Live PD” has vowed to be even more transparent than its predecessor, which is a good thing, given the controversy surrounding the show’s cancelation.
I have a feeling Reelz will see a boost in its popularity by picking up the program. A&E reportedly saw its prime time viewership drop by 49% when the show was canceled.
I am applauding its return as I love watching law enforcement in action, risking their lives to keep communities safe. The show was particularly interesting as many of the segments really did air live (though, I understand, on a slight delay), and the viewer never knew what cops may encounter. Just like in real life.
I’m hopeful that a “Live PD” spinoff show, “Live Rescue,” also returns. Although I found the A&E version of “Live Rescue” a bit of a dud, the show had potential. Any program which showcases the heroics of first responders will be a winner, in my mind.
While I enjoy watching real police shows — which showcase the heroics of officers — I also enjoy interacting with officers in our own community.
Over the past several years, I’ve been able to interact with a number of local police officers. I quickly identified Watsontown’s Chris Snyder as “one of the really good guys” after my initial interactions with him.
Not only is Snyder a personable, professional, officer, he isn’t afraid to risk his life for others. I personally witnessed Snyder stop — while off duty — to help pull the victims from a bus crash along Route 147.
Snyder was also recognized for several acts of bravery during his time with the Watsontown, including saving a young girl from a dog attack.
I was thrilled this week to read staff writer Matt Stulberg’s story in The Standard-Journal reporting that Snyder has been named the Watsontown Police Department’s new chief.
Snyder will be a fine leader who will truly have the best interests of Watsontown residents at heart. I truly wish Snyder the best, and hope he has a long tenure as the leader of the Watsontown Police Department.
