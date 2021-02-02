Violence, no matter who perpetuates it, is wrong.
For those who ascribe to that belief, there’s no pointing the finger when you, or your organization is also part of the problem.
Over the last year, violence has resulted in the destruction of public property, millions of dollars in damages and law enforcement costs, and in the case of the Jan. 6 siege of the Capitol, the loss of life.
During a conversation with Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) last week, the lawmaker denounced the violence at the Capitol, but stopped short of assigning blame to anyone other than those who actually stormed the steps and illegally entered and vandalized the people’s house.
This isn’t aimed just at Republicans. Democrats, too, have been spineless when it comes to pushing back against violence and incendiary rhetoric.
However, we are represented by a Republican congressman. Our state representatives and senators are Republicans. It’s time for these leaders to take a stand against the extremism that has become emboldened by years of rhetoric, dog whistles and outright lies.
You have to have been blind not to have seen the increase in confederate flags flying outside homes and emblazoned on vehicles in recent years, and during at least one protest over the summer, tattoos associated with the 3 Percenters was noticed.
The truth is, the events of Jan. 6 didn’t solely begin that day. The words uttered by the former president and his allies most certainly kickstarted the move west to the Capitol but the groundwork for what ensued that day had been building over the course of four years.
Keller, for his part, pointed to the words of Democratic colleagues such as Maxine Waters (Calif.) and (AOC) Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (N.Y.), and yes, they have said things that inflamed tensions.
He also pointed to the wisdom of former President Ronald Reagan, who famously said the actions of a person are not society’s problem, that we are accountable for our own actions.
Using that logic, then, leadership in the GOP need to step up and firmly denounce not only the violence of Jan. 6, but the rhetoric that led to it. Too few in the party has stepped up to say to the far-right domestic terror groups that enough is enough.
In fact, the former president weeks ago when questioned about the Proud Boys — now alleged to be among the primary organizers of the event — advised they “stand back and stand by.”
Clearly they listened.
Can you imagine how that emboldened groups starved for the chance to act on their fringe beliefs?
Both parties need to be moored closer to the center. Instead, the fringe continues applying pressure to those that reflect the beliefs of the clear majority of Americans. Just as most Americans don’t align with the likes of Matt Goetz, who is now trying to unseat the No 3 Republican in the House — Liz Cheney — most Americans don’t align themselves with the likes of AOC.
For whatever reason, no one — in either party — is prepared to take the reins and put the conspiracy theorists, flamethrowers and let’s be honest, the idiots, among them in their place.
Until they do, we’ll continue to struggle to find unity in America. Until then, a minority of Americans with ill intentions will continue to feel emboldened, and remain poised to engage in violence.
