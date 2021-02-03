WILLIAMSPORT — William O. Dickerman, 79, passed from this life to his heavenly home on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Elmcroft of Loyalsock. Bill was a longtime resident of Williamsport, but spent most of his childhood in Watsontown.
Born June 12, 1941, he was the son of the late Carroll H. and Harriet P. (Murray) Dickerman.
Bill attended Warrior Run schools but was a graduate of the Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg. He took several college courses post-high school graduation.
He previously worked at the YMCA in Williamsport.
Bill was a ham radio enthusiast, which over the years enabled him to make acquaintances and friends far and wide. He loved to read, watch the status of the stock market on TV, play Scrabble, and do all sorts of word games as well as Sudoku.
Most with whom Bill came in contact would describe him as a kind and gentle man who lived life simply and with joy. The staff of Elmcroft knew this best about him. They were not only his caregivers, but his friends, friends who enriched the last five years of his life.
Surviving are several cousins.
A graveside service is being planned to honor Bill’s life. The date and time will be announced in the coming months. Burial will take place in Harmony Cemetery, Milton.
The family is being assisted by Grenoble Funeral Home & Crematory, 308 Main St., Watsontown. Expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.grenoblefuneralhome.com.
