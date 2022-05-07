Today, Thursday May 5 at or about 4:45 p.m., I was driving home on U.S. 15 when I experienced an event I could not believe happened.
My home is located on the east side of U.S. 15. I travel south on 15 and every day when I drive home, I must contend with individuals trying to intimidate me with hopes I will move out of their way by riding so close to my backside that I cannot even see the lower portion of their vehicle.
I begin slowing down in order to make my left-hand turn but will not do so until I crest the top of the hill for fear someone may be going north on 15, trying to make a left-hand turn as well and we would end up crashing head on at the crest of the hill. The intimidator and I would exchange hand signal pleasantries, honk horns and yell at each other even though neither one could hear the other. I would complete my turn and proceed home while the intimidator proceeds to his next target.
Today things were a little different. I had the usual tailgater doing everything he could to make me nervous enough to move out of his way, but I was getting close to the top of the hill, so I started to slow down. I put my turn signal on indicating my intention to make a left turn. I checked my left-hand mirror and started to enter the left-hand turn when out of the corner of my eye I caught this crotch rocket screaming by me, in the left-hand turning lane. He was traveling so fast that had I clipped him he would have never made it to see another day. It was so close that, if I had my window down, I could have reached out and touched him.
Now this cyclist did not stop this foolishness at this point. He continued to weave in and out of traffic and passing other vehicles in the left-hand turning lane. I don’t know if this guy was intoxicated or stoned but he was irrational in his maneuvers, which anyone of sound mind and capacity would not do.
As a former motorcycle rider, these are the kind of riders we despised because they give every motorcycle rider a bad reputation. Hopefully this fool made it home safely and will live to ride another day. I hope he reads this letter and thanks me for being totally alert to what was going on around me, which saved his life.
If you are the rider and you read this letter you need to wise up. As Forest Gump says “Stupid is as stupid does." Thank you!
Clair Moyer, Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.