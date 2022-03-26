“For we hold that a man is justified by faith apart from works of law.” (Romans 3:28)
When I took the religion course in the Presbyterian college that I attended, I read a letter written by Martin Luther, which said that we are saved by faith and not works. Then I believed what Luther believed. That was my rebirth experience, which made me a “reborn Christian” in the sense that many Christians see it. What I did not realize was that this was the beginning of my spiritual understanding and journey, not my final understanding and journey.
But as Paul continues to write his letter to the Roman Christians, other ideas emerge. Romans 8:28-30 says, “We know that in everything God works for the good with those who love him, who are called according to his purpose. For those whom he foreknew he also predestined to be conformed to the image of his son, in order that he may be the first-born among many brethren, and those he predestined he also called; and those who he called he also justified; and those he justified he also glorified.” John Calvin liked the idea that God is in complete control of who gets saved, because he was sure that if his salvation depends on him in any way, he will mess up and lose his salvation. So if faith is needed to be saved, our faith could weaken or fail, like a hospice chaplain discovered when some of those “reborn Christians” who were so sure their faith would save them, felt their faith failing as their death neared. Then, like Calvin, I began to prefer the idea that God alone will determine my fate, rather than thinking my faith saves me.
And in Romans 8:38-39 Paul finds certainty in the love of God, “For I am sure that neither death, nor life, nor angels, nor principalities, nor things present, nor things to come, nor powers, nor height, nor depth, nor anything else in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord.” But a question arises as to whether all this wonderful everlasting love of God only applies to Christians who believe in Jesus Christ? Starting in Romans 9 Paul struggles with the possibility that God’s gift of salvation, and it is a gift, not something we can earn, will only apply to those who believe in Jesus Christ. Finally in Romans 11:32 Paul concludes that God will eventually save everybody no matter how much they have been disobedient, saying, “For God has consigned all men to disobedience, that he may have mercy upon all.”
Then Paul breaks into praise in Romans 11:33 “Oh the depths of the riches and wisdom and knowledge of God! How unsearchable are his judgments and how inscrutable his ways!” Paul realizes that he cannot know God completely. But he trusts God to save everyone. Like Paul, I also trust God to save everyone eventually, because as I John 4:8 testifies, “God is love.” And I John 4:18 says, “There is no fear in love, but perfect fear casts out fear. For fear has to do with punishment, and he who fears is not perfected in love.” So my spiritual journey ends feeling God’s love, and with no fear of God concerning my eventual salvation.
