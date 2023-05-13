Concerned (Lewisburg Area School District) taxpayer here. I know you are talking about just another tax hike. Have you looked into cutting things? You can't get blood from a rock.
If you don't have the money in your pocket you don't spend it or you go to the bank to get a loan. We have too many high paid people on the board that don't have to pinch pennies. They don't have to tell themselves or their family they can't go out to eat because it's too expensive. They don't have to tell their kids they can't get those shoes or that food at the grocery store!
Have you looked into cutting the school taxes for those of us that don't have children in the school system anymore? You adjust for what you have and who you have, like they do for property taxes. I have a small house so I pay cheaper taxes then others. If I have to pay school taxes mine should be cheaper like some of my neighbors that are retired. Have you looked into this? People that have more kids get more of a tax break. They have more money to give you. If they are on welfare you will get more money from the government. You need to do more work looking. Just because costs are going up that is no excuse that you can't do better budgeting. I will be at the meeting to discuss this.
Tina Prowant, East Buffalo Township
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.