Concerned (Lewisburg Area School District) taxpayer here. I know you are talking about just another tax hike. Have you looked into cutting things? You can't get blood from a rock.

If you don't have the money in your pocket you don't spend it or you go to the bank to get a loan. We have too many high paid people on the board that don't have to pinch pennies. They don't have to tell themselves or their family they can't go out to eat because it's too expensive. They don't have to tell their kids they can't get those shoes or that food at the grocery store!

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.