Shame on you Greg Maresca for your weekend column claiming election fraud from ballot counting to ballot stuffing to voter fraud.
Anyone can say that, but when Trump lawyers went to court, every judge (many Trump-appointed) threw it out for lack of evidence. Even Northumberland County, which had two recently hired diehard Republicans running the show, had 4,000 more votes for Biden than Hillary did four years ago.
Could it be people didn't like caging children, or Trump not caring about coronavirus deaths, or enjoying support from white racists and not criticizing them be one of the reasons he lost? Is Greg trying to debase democracy to weaken our way of life?
Greg, you have a responsibility to your readers to print the truth about this election instead of drinking Trump's Kool-Aid.
Elliott Korb,
Milton
