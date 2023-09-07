Politics is the absolute worst lens through which to look at abortion. And yet, when we talk about abortion, it’s almost always about the political aspects of it. This is necessary because we must debate law and policy. But how can we make the discussion more compassionate? Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley led the way during the first Republican primary debate.

“Let’s find consensus,” she urged. “Can’t we all agree that we should ban late-term abortions? Can’t we all agree that we should encourage adoptions?” She added: “Can’t we all agree that doctors and nurses who don’t believe in abortion shouldn’t have to perform them?”

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

