While an education often includes books, computers and curriculum, experiences often shape students in more meaningful ways.
Some of the memories that extend decades beyond our days in a classroom consist of time spent doing something other than book, or computer work. Teachers can reach us in ways we never expected, and moments — whether an experience with a friend, an athletic achievement or educational breakthrough — live with us long beyond our formative years.
Thanks to Eric Bergmueller at the Milton Area High School, I was able to catch a glimpse of one of those moments Friday. It’s something I won’t soon forget, and having witnessed the faces of the students in that room, I know it’s something they too won’t soon forget.
Full disclosure: I’m a music lover, and when I say that, it’s not just that I tap my toes when a favorite song comes on. I truly love music. From its history to its craftsmen and women over the years, music moves me nearly each and every day.
From the bluegrass of Appalachia — I once witnessed Doc Watson performing, in of all places, in a vacuum store with a group of fellow mountain musicians — to the progressive metal music of Dream Theater, the ability of a musician to tell a story, capture a moment or stir up emotions has always fascinated me, and I continue to seek out new and interesting artists to this day.
So when Italian Guitarist Luca Stricagnoli visited Milton Area High School, and Bergmueller extended an invitation to cover the event, I jumped at the chance.
Stricagnoli’s appearance was made possible thanks to the West Branch Arts Consortium and the Degenstein Foundation. Thanks to these groups, hundreds of local students got to witness the virtuosity of this man, and perhaps left the classroom that day inspired.
I know I did.
Stricagnoli’s music moved me and his unparalleled skill was a joy to witness. You just knew you were in the presence of greatness and with every finger tap, slide and strum of his guitar, and even guitars — yes, he played multiple guitars at times — my jaw dropped even lower.
Students in that room were wowed. As the Italian guitarist broke into the opening notes of “Sweet Child O Mine” students broke out their phones and started recording. Some just sat there and smiled, others just shaking their heads.
Stricagnoli’s talent had that sort of effect.
This is what is so great about education, and the opportunities our young students have, even here in rural central Pa. Without our schools, and community- and education-mined organizations like the consortium and Degenstein, students at Warrior Run and Milton may never have had the opportunity to see someone like Stricagnoli in person.
Watching the virtuoso on YouTube is impressive enough, though seeing him perform in person was an emotional and moving experience.
Thanks to Bergmueller for allowing the newspaper to tell the story.
