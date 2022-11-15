Political playground
“Please don’t take down your Mastriano and Oz political signs. I like to see where the losers live. We are the champions.”
These are words I read in a local paper this morning. It features a “sound off” page, where people can comment without having to provide a name.
This is what our country has come to and there’s no turning back now. It’s too late.
Gone are the days of any kind of respect for anyone’s opinion if, heaven forbid, it differs from our own views.
It has become a competition and has nothing to do with working for the good of our country. It starts with the politicians themselves. Instead of keeping their campaigning to what they want to accomplish if elected, they choose to backstab and give no respect to the opponent. It then trickles down to the voter, as shown by the quote above.
It’s one thing to be excited when the politician you are supporting wins, but to downright insult and degrade anyone of the opposing party is deplorable. I truly think sometimes that people are treating election results as if it’s a sports score.
My husband and I are very fond of elephants. They are also the mascot for our favorite college football team. We have a few of them placed in our front yard because of that and for no political reason whatsoever. A former neighbor told us one time that a remark was made by a visitor of theirs about our elephants. “Oh God, I hope they aren’t Republicans.” Really? Has it come to this? I have chosen to step back and refrain from voting until things get better. I don’t see it happening any time soon, though. Please prove me wrong. But that snippet in today’s paper has left me feeling extremely discouraged and even a little frightened. In the meantime, I will stay in my house with my books and our cats.
Tracy Hess Walter, Linntown
--
But for the shouting
The election is over. Commercials on TV are back to selling dog food and insurance, and as someone said, “It’s all over, but for the shouting.” In a few days America will celebrate Thanksgiving. Yet even a holiday to contemplate the luck we have being American is controversial. Family and friends will come together to hug, laugh, eat, drink, watch football and argue. I looked up synonyms for “argue.” Here are a few: debate, dispute, and quarrel. Yet the words reason, discuss, and explore are also synonyms. Perhaps thanks to social media like Twitter, TikTok, and too many other like platforms meant to stimulate communication we have lost that ability. Or perhaps explaining it better, many of us have lost the ability to communicate face-to-face. A study by The American Enterprise Institute, conducted by Professor Samuel J. Abrams, concluded that 11% of Americans have ceased contact with friends or family because of differing political views. Interestingly, those who considered themselves progressive shunned more friends and family than study participants identifying as conservative by almost two-to-one. Digest that the way you’d like. But while digesting your feast try to understand that like the Pilgrims, who weren’t tolerant, we are all in the same boat. At your feast, be kind, discuss rather than debate even with those “savages” that share your table.
Mike Glazer, Lewisburg
