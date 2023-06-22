Concerns regarding pool passes for children
I hope this letter finds you in good health and high spirits. I am writing to express my deep concern and disappointment regarding the recent closure of our local pool, as well as the town’s decision not to offer pool passes to the children in our community.
As a resident of Milton and a parent myself, I have witnessed the immense joy and benefit that our children derive from having access to recreational facilities such as swimming pools. Pools provide a safe and enjoyable environment for children to engage in physical activity, enhance their swimming skills, and foster social connections. The closure of our pool deprives them of these invaluable opportunities for growth and development.
Moreover, I find it disheartening that the neighboring town of Lewisburg has chosen not to offer pool passes to our children. It was a great gesture by the City of Sunbury to offer free pool passes to the children of Milton. Even though it will be more challenging for the children to travel to Sunbury. Our children deserve equal opportunities to enjoy the benefits of a pool during the summer months, regardless of their place of residence.
I kindly request that Milton Borough Council revisit the decision and explore alternative options to ensure that our children can access a swimming pool this summer. Whether it involves collaborating with Lewisburg, exploring partnerships with local community centers, or seeking alternative funding sources, I believe it is crucial to prioritize the well-being and recreational needs of our children. This could even include selling the pool to a private owner, who would invest and make the pool a better place for the community.
A proactive approach in addressing this issue not only benefits the children but also contributes to the overall health and vitality of our community. Access to recreational facilities fosters a sense of community engagement, promotes physical well-being, and strengthens the bonds between families.
I firmly believe that by working together, we can create positive change and ensure that our children have access to the recreational opportunities they deserve.
