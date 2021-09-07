Much has been said about civility in the American discourse these days.
Politics has divided friends, families, co-workers and, when you really consider the issues and the arguments, it’s over what? What is it that makes us want to argue first, and listen second?
Local school boards have had to hear from less-than-cordial members of the public regarding masking policies. Elsewhere in these less-than-United States, schools board meetings have erupted in violence.
What is it that prompts citizens to approach a governing body — local school board members are not paid for their hours of service — with preconceived notions and a hostility that certainly can’t be overtaken by facts or reason?
What is it about a mask that has so many people so upset?
Think about it. If people wore masks indoors, and, gasp... got vaccinated, we’d be over this.
No one wants their kids’ lives upended by a pandemic, or anything else for that matter. That includes your local school boards. That includes me. My children have both had their high school careers altered. My son missed an entire athletic season due to the pandemic.
But there are facts we can see, and trends we can’t ignore.
Data speaks volumes. Our case trajectory was headed due north prior to the vaccine, then thanks to the work of former President Donald Trump, vaccines received emergency authorization and shots began going into arms. Whammo! Cases plummeted nationwide.
Locally, it appeared as if the virus had all but disappeared. There were days local counties that had been experiencing dozens of cases a day had no cases at all.
Viruses are tricky things, though. They don’t want to die. They, unlike us, can adapt to changing trends and seize upon weaknesses in victims.
So it did. Now the delta variant has preyed largely upon the unvaccinated. Yes, vaccinated persons can get the disease, but largely stay out of hospitals, and the morgue. Evidently, many Americans have no issue with filling hospitals and working emergency workers to the point of exhaustion.
For all the effort folks put into crying about masks, did it ever dawn upon them that if they’d just take the vaccine, or wear a mask indoors, we may all be done with all of this?
No, instead they clearly prefer crying to local school boards about masking inside school buildings.
Perhaps the best way to get shots into the arms of Americans these days is to threaten to give unused vaccines to immigrants. In doing so, it would likely upset the America-first crowd and prompt a surge in demand for a vaccine made possible due to the work of an America-first administration, and American science.
I completely understand some cannot take the vaccine. I also know many search far and wide on the internet and elsewhere for reasons they should not take the vaccine.
Coming up, I was always taught that diligence breeds success. Work for it, and you can achieve it.
Right now, there’s a large chunk of those living in the commonwealth, and the US as a whole, that don’t want success when it comes to defeating the virus.
Sadly, our kids continue to suffer because of it.
