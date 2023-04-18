On Good Friday, a judge made a ruling in Texas to sideline one of the drugs used in chemical abortions. The ruling never went into practice, and that decision will likely wind up in the Supreme Court before long. It was a sober reminder that abortion in the United States is both far from over and intensely complicated. Reactions were — as is typical in the wake of last June’s Supreme Court ruling that ended Roe v. Wade — hysterical.

One of the reasons I write about abortion so much is that I have the perhaps naive belief that people of diverse views on the divisive issue can find some meeting ground.

Kathryn Jean Lopez is senior fellow at the National Review Institute, editor-at-large of National Review magazine and author of the new book “A Year With the Mystics: Visionary Wisdom for Daily Living.” She is also chair of Cardinal Dolan’s pro-life commission in New York, and is on the board of the University of Mary. She can be contacted at klopez@nationalreview.com.

