On Veterans Day, we thank our veterans and honor our heroes — past and present. It’s an opportunity to express our gratitude for their selfless service to our country and communities.

For generations, Geisinger employees have shared the principle of serving others by answering our nation’s call and serving in all military branches and conflicts. From Leonard F. Bush, M.D., who served as a physician in World War II to Kathleen Carroll, who left her post at Geisinger to join a group of Red Cross nurses during World War I, our employees’ history of serving others and our country runs deep.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.