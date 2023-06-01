Is it just me or are the days flying by? May has ended, and it’s only six more months until Christmas. Well first, we need to get started on Vacation Bible School season. However, we will be presenting a Christmas VBS this summer! Just imagine! It will be at a campground.
Let me give you 8 reasons for my excitement! That’s all the fingers I have.
First, happening at our headquarters in Watsontown. People are coming from various communities to our monthly Friday night SafeKIDZ programs as well as our monthly two Saturdays for puppet shows and activities. What a sight it is! And the kids don’t want to go home at 8. Guess what? No electronics! They are having fun working with their hands, playing games and being creative. Their favorite game is…… Are you ready for this? UNO!!! You should see and hear the adults, teens and children playing the game. Oh, it’s music to my ears and makes my curls bounce. Can you imagine that all this is free to the public thanks to generous grants and donations? It’s true. Please pass the word
Saturdays, June 10 and 17, we will have a free Father’s Day puppet program at 1 p.m. followed by all the activity rooms open until 4:30 p.m. Free popcorn will be served. The dads won’t want to miss it! What a great way to share quality time with your child(ren). Then on Friday, June 16 it’s free kids craft and game night from 5:30 to 8 p.m. with free pizza and free giveaways.
Second, our Vacation Bible School season begins on June 20 at Christ Wesleyan Church (363 Stamm Road, Milton) and continues each morning that week from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The theme is “READY SET MOVE” and the children will learn how God’s Word fits into their everyday life and to move forward in their own journey of faith. Oh, I can’t wait. I always learn right along with the children. Yes, there is a VBS season. It runs all summer long. Aren’t you glad I told you? Okay, then let me tell you more!! June 26-30 we will be at Community Mennonite Fellowship (2985 Broadway Road, Milton) from 6 to 8 p.m. each evening presenting their HighPoint program. More about that next month. I’m bouncing.
Third, it’s parade season! Yes, Miss Donna (Bridge), founder and Miss Lisa (Derr), general manager take me on floats to share God’s love with everyone. Our first one will be in Turbotville on Friday, June 9 at 7 p.m. Look for me. You can’t miss me. I’m the orange one with green curls!
Fourth, our headquarters is about to have a transformation. Sara Bordner has been contacted to do just that and Miss Donna is writing grants. The former Watsontown United Methodist Church will not look the same. When I showed the drawing to a former teacher, she remarked, “Oh my! What a difference! It doesn’t look like a church! The kids are going to be drawn to the building and experience joy! It’s amazing!” Now, that is quite a compliment don’t you think? There will be a unique hopscotch drawn on the sidewalk, too. Please pray that we find favor with grant funders to do all of this. In the meantime, a couple has graciously offered to purchase a flagpole and original Kingdom Kidz flag, complete with our logo, for the front flower garden. Wow! Bless that couple.
Fifth, how can we do all of this? Well, we have gracious donors, fundraisers, and grants that are helping us out. At one time, our Board considered borrowing the monies to do a project. However, when Miss Donna contacted several banks, she realized that the Lord was saying, “I own the cattle on a thousand hills and will provide what you need” (Psalm 50:10). And he has! Recently, a businessperson stated to Miss Lisa that she “didn’t know how we were making it.” Miss Lisa replied, “It’s the Lord. He is touching hearts and people are responding!”
Sixth, we are ready to begin streaming our internet program, “The Mustard Seed Kidz”! What a blessing this is! We have recorded three programs to date, and they are being edited for production on www.shoutcast.com/search Kingdom Kidz. The schedule will be Saturdays (10 a.m.), Sundays (6 p.m.) and Tuesdays (7 p.m.). You won’t want to miss this!
Seventh, just look at those responses to the Lord’s touch! Thrivent Financial members are stepping up and giving their benefits of $250 twice a year. These benefits are paying for the free pizza and crafts I mentioned. What a blessing! So, if you are a Thrivent Financial Member, please consider helping us with your donation of your Thrivent Choice monies and/or your Thrivent Action Team funds. God bless you!
Eighth, Miss Curly’s Right-Hand Club! Yes, you can join it for a monthly subscription of just $15 or more to help us pay our monthly utilities, expenses, and insurance. Go to https://hiskingdomkidz.org and there you will see the picture with the question, “Do you want to support us?” Just click on it and you will find a page to fill in your information. When we know what is coming each month, we can plan and provide all that we need to continue making a difference. Thank you for helping us!
My nose- our recycle bin! We have a clothing and shoes ONLY bin at the back of our headquarters as a fundraiser. It is a HandUP bin and is emptied twice a month. Just deposit your items in a garbage bag and HandUP will do the rest! Then we receive a check! Now that is so simple!
Well, I’ve no more fingers left, and I think I’ve covered everything. I love sharing with you what God is doing. Lives are being changed and God’s creativity is being shared. To God be the Glory. Until next month, smile. God gave it to you!
For information about Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.