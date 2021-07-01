After returning from a puppet conference in 2011, the team was asked what they sensed God wanted Kingdom Kidz to be doing. Without hesitation the overwhelming response was “go beyond the walls of the church and reach others with Jesus’ love.”
With that clear vision and purpose before us, it was apparent that Mayor Ed Nelson be approached about ministering to kids of all ages in Milton. Without hesitation he suggested meeting with (then) Chief Craig Lutcher to dialogue what this would look like and where we should begin. Following that meeting, Mayor Nelson began looking for a building for us. It was clear that he had the community and Kingdom Kidz at heart. He wanted to see it happen. He left no stone unturned. Each week a phone call with a suggestion was received and the statement, “Let me know what you think” ended the conversation. Our leadership team would check out each suggestion and respond. He never gave up and was always positive about finding a “home” for us.
Four years later when we found our current Puppet HOME in Watsontown, he encouraged us and said, “Those people up there will be good to you. I’m happy you found a place.” Wanting to be sure everything was going well there, he would visit our French fry stand at the Milton Lions’ Club carnival each year and his first question was, “How’s it going?” We could tell he truly cared and was there to support us and with a twinkle in his eye would say, “I’ll take a few French fries.”
Mayor Nelson was, indeed, a friend and leader. We truly appreciated his caring for us and those in Milton. And his concern that we would be fine spoke volumes to us!
With much appreciation for Mayor Nelson and his support.
Lisa Derr, general manager
Donna Bridge, founder
Kingdom Kidz Inc.
