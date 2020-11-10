Amazingly it seems, Americans suddenly have reason to question the electoral process. After all, we just engaged in a huge election.
Following the 2016 election, there were calls to end the Electoral College. Hillary Clinton claimed millions more popular votes than election winner Donald Trump. Questions about the Electoral College linger, however this year’s presidential election produced more votes — electoral and popular — for the announced winner.
For years there have been many who have debated the need or legitimacy of the Electoral College in a modern United States, but the argument today has spread beyond to outrageous claims and conspiracy theories.
In this election, Republicans are decrying the process, some even going so far as to advocate a national election process. This itself is antithetical to the GOP’s desire for state’s rights and a less centralized government.
Federal elections? Who pays for it? The states? Who employs election officials? The Department of State?
Meanwhile, it’s often overlooked the power of small states with small populations in the Electoral College.
Electoral College votes are apportioned based on Congressional representation, not population. In other words, each state gets the same number of votes as it has representatives in Congress. Pa. gets 20, Florida 29, California 55, and so on.
The vote is clearly not fair, if you consider population disparities.
Take Wyoming for instance. One vote in Wyoming, using 2018 numbers, represents 193,000 people whereas one vote in Texas represents over 700,000 people.
If Electoral College votes were equally distributed based on population, each vote would represent roughly 607,000 people. Wyoming’s share of Electoral College votes, if aligned more closely to population, would shrink to one.
California has over 12 percent of the nation’s population but just 55 Electoral College votes. A formula based on true population would give California 65 Electoral College votes. Electoral votes would rise in other populated states as well.
This year’s Census will again realign vote distribution. An aging population in Pa. will likely result in additional Congressional seat losses for the commonwealth.
These debates can, and will, go on as elections become more closely contested, and the nation more polarized.
Saying an election is rigged, or illegitimate, without evidence or by lying does little more than grow the partisan divide. It’s like throwing gas on little fires here and there until it’s just one massive blaze.
Until someone decides to take on the legitimate concerns lingering over our elections, all this conspiratorial crap will continue to chip away at our democratic foundations.
This election clearly demonstrated something many people have been saying for many years: Every vote counts.
