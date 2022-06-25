Struggling to find child care
Dear Editor,
I am one of tens of thousands of parents struggling to find child care so that I can work to support my family. I am a healthcare provider, and it is essential that I continue to work. I have called eight child care programs, none of which have openings, and so my child sits on waiting lists. Four of the child care programs I have called will not even take our name for a waitlist, they already have 20 plus names on their waitlist. That is HALF of the programs that I have called.
According to a survey by Start Strong PA, there are hundreds of children like mine who also sit on waiting lists in Pennsylvania. It's no wonder businesses are finding it hard to hire when so many families are not able to work because they do not have care for their children.
Pennsylvania lawmakers must prioritize child care funding as they prepare our next state budget. If child care providers aren't able to recruit and retain staff to keep classrooms open, more families like mine are going to suffer. And when families can't work, businesses can't hire.
Sincerely,
Rachel Carr, Northumberland
Have Pennsylvanians learned the lessons of Tropical Storm Agnes?
In the wake of Tropical Storm Agnes (1972), commentators dubbed it the worst disaster in American history. Pennsylvania was the epicenter of the damage.
Floodwaters inundated homes, swamped farms, and, in some cases, washed away business districts. Torrential rains scoured millions of acres of topsoil — thus becoming "flood mud — which smothered streets, living rooms, and grocery store aisles. Forty-eight Pennsylvanians were killed. More than 200,000 were rendered homeless. Property losses alone in Pennsylvania amounted to 2.1 billion (in 1972) dollars, with the greater Susquehanna Valley accounting for 60% of this total.
This week, as we mark the 50th anniversary of the Agnes flood, we once again take stock of these impacts. We honor the power of nature. We remember heartbreaking tales of loss and inspiring accounts of rescue, relief, and recovery.
Yet, there is another lesson that Pennsylvanians ought to glean, especially as climate change brings more frequent downpours and wetter, more vicious Tropical storms. That lesson is: our state and local governments must work together to foster safer, more resilient, and more prosperous communities.
This, after all, was one of the most immediate legacies of the Agnes flood.
After taking office as a new senator in January 1973, Franklin Kury sought a legislative solution to the flood disaster of 1972. First, he asked John R. Showers of New Berlin, for a study of the history of flooding in Pennsylvania. Showers produced a report that became an important basis for Sen. Kury's ensuing legislative efforts.
Several conclusions emerged from the report: Flooding is not a freak or abnormal act of nature; it is a normal event to be anticipated; the flood plains, the area along the streams that flood, belong to the river, because that is where flood waters go; more than 2,400 of the 2,800 municipalities in Pennsylvania lie in the floodplain.
Senator Kury decided the only way to reduce future flood damage was to stop new construction in floodplains. Armed with Showers report, as well as the magnitude of damage inflicted by Agnes, Sen. Kury thought floodplain legislation would be easy to enact. He was wrong. It took three legislative sessions over five years, but it did pass — as the Floodplain Management Act and Stormwater Management Act (both of 1978).
These laws remain our state's legislative response to the flood threat.
They hold counties responsible for plans to mitigate flood hazards through comprehensive land use planning and restrictions on floodplain development.
Importantly, though, it is up to the counties, and the municipalities within them, to write and implement the plans.
Local decision-making is a guiding principle for our commonwealth. When it comes to managing flooding for an entire river system, though, local decision-making must be united and coordinated, or it can result in fragmentation: A patchwork of approaches that protect some but put others at greater risk.
In the past 50 years, this fragmentation appears to have played out in the Susquehanna basin. Some communities have built and raised levees. Others have gradually evacuated floodplains and flood-proofed remaining structures. Still others have allowed the encroachment of housing and industry along waterways. River towns brace themselves for higher volumes and velocity of flood waters coming their way from our changing climate as well as upstream land uses in violation of the laws of nature.
It is not an exaggeration to say this is a life or death situation. Our state's climatologists have observed an increase in the frequency of intense storms over the last fifty years. Projections for the next 50 suggest even more regularity in what we now call extreme rain events.
People — and our lives, property, and livelihoods — are at stake.
In 2022, we look at Tropical Storm Agnes as an example of how powerful the forces of nature can be and how great the destruction they can cause. The stormwater and floodplain laws engendered by Agnes are an important legacy.
But they may not be enough for the threats we face, now or in the future.
There is no doubt we will face another catastrophic flood — that is not the question.
The questions are:
• Are the laws passed 44 years ago adequate to minimize the destruction and save lives in the Susquehanna Valley in a future Agnes?
• What can we learn from the flooding have we experienced in the Susquehanna Valley in the last 50 years?
• What effect is climate change having on weather systems, the Susquehanna itself, and flooding in the river basin?
• Do local governments have adequate support to develop and implement hazard mitigation plans and land use plans that incorporate the best available historical wisdom and climate science?
Andrew Stuhl, associate professor and chair, Environmental Studies and Sciences Bucknell University, Lewisburg
