When will it end?
Recently, our state rep got an increase in their salary. Really? When most are biting the bullet with all the increases, our state rep gets a salary increase, and they have the audacity to accept in, in complete disregard for the people they are supposed to represent.
Had they been a caring rep, they would have rejected the pay increase. Saying “No, I’ll pass in view of the present economy conditions. Thanks, but not this time.”
But no, it was a complete disregard for what’s going on. They held both hands out. Vote them out.
Student loan forgiveness. You got to be kidding! I and my wife put three kids through college. She worked third shift as an RN. I worked two jobs, had a car payment, house payment, bills, etc., and struggled to put three kids through college. We got no help!
If you can’t see the reason for this, well I can. This is a than you note for Biden in the next election, from all those recipients that got loan forgiveness.
The same for those coming across the border. Remember when it started, they were all wearing all new, white Biden T-shirts. They got everything and are here now. Again a big thank you in the next election for Biden.
And then all the money we’re giving to Ukraine. This has to end. He’s going to bankrupt our country. Are you folks too dumb to see what’s going on? Everything he does is to get a big thank you, and they’ll show their gratitude at the next election and vote for “Joe.”
So between the migrants and the college loan forgiveness, hold your breath that Joe is done!! Sorry, I tell it as I see it!!
Albert Golfieri, White Deer
Mastriano’s message?
I was thinking about former President Trump’s contention that in the removal of Confederate monuments we are losing our history. History is a construct and we, its authors. The past is the past, but we never completely capture it in the making of history. There are so many moving parts and so many parts lost forever in the tattered tapestry of time. There is the weighting (not a misspelling here) of what we know.
The former president seems to think it is fixed, that the removal of monuments (some would say idols) erases the past. Hardly! That said, history does change and SHOULD change over time as we gain a better understanding of the past as it was, and its meaning to us today.
We can debate whether Lee and others warrant statues but in our decision rests considerable responsibility. In the case of Lee, he was a master tactician and superb leader. He also took up arms against the United States and in doing so defended the institution of slavery. Both are true. Both have their place in the tapestry but, Lee’s defense of the indefensible, renders his military prowess the lesser narrative best left to military histories.
Recently, the US Army War College in Carlisle removed from public view a faculty picture featuring now gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano in the grey battle dress of a Confederate soldier, musket in hand. A War College spokesperson noted at the picture’s removal that Mastriano’s poor choice of uniform sent a message contrary to the Army’s values (Loyalty to the Constitution, Duty, Respect, Selfless Service, Integrity, and Personal Courage). Given that over 500 soldiers of the Army of the United States who sacrificed their lives during the conflict rest in a mass grave in nearby Ashland Cemetery, Mastriano’s choice of uniform seems at best in poor taste, at worst a glimpse into his soul, especially when one sees the Civil War for what it was, namely an armed insurrection against the government of the United States in defense of slavery.
This is not to disparage reenactors, but this is something different. For the record, the honored dead of Ashland were laid to rest in coats of blue.
Joseph Fischer, Northumberland
