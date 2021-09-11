Stop the world
“Stop The World, I Want to Get Off” is the tile of a 1961 Broadway musical. This cute title has become a modern mantra. Like a malevolent potion, media of all kinds, but especially electronic, have poisoned our brains and souls.
We all share equality in this disease; black, white, straight, gay, progressive, conservative or Baltimore Oriole fan, we all suffer. Information deluge has made us various shades of crazy.
When did this modern disease begin? Personally, I believe it hit its stride on 9/11/01; live, up-close and in our faces. Across the next decade cable “news” flourished. The tradition of the straight, non-opinionated news of Walter Cronkite and Huntly-Brinkley morphed into Tucker Carlson and Rachel Maddow opinion masquerading in news clothing.
Adding to this has been the portable poison of tablets and cell phones. We now can get our “news” fix on the go and wash it down with a Red Bull just to amplify anxiety. Until this revolution, only global events wormed into our psyches.
Generally, our worries stayed close to home and in many of these cases the individual had some degree of control. Tech has now opened a world of angst offering us an endless menu of troubles and annoyances for our personal selection, but not our personal control.
I’m not a Luddite by any means, I like my electronics like I like my tools. Yet, I know to keep my fingers from the spinning blade of my circular saw as I have learned to keep my eyes and ears away from “This Just Breaking” hyperbolic, undigested news reports. I believe today’s overheated, opinionated society news is best served cold.
Mike Glazer,
Lewisburg
———
Statues coming down
As for all the statues that are being taken down in the south, there should be a park made for them seeing how they are our history.
Leroy Mitch,
Turbotville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.