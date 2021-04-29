Beholden
Voters in Union and Snyder counties on May 18 will take part in the primary, which features two candidates for judge to the Court of Common Pleas for our judicial district. We want to make sure we elect a person who is not beholden to any elected official or special group.
I am sure you have noticed, as have I, one candidate, Lori Hackenberg, has flooded the countryside with signs beginning in early March. The number of signs that a candidate has placed is absolutely no indication of public support for that candidate and voters should guard against a tendency to cast their vote based on the number of signs that a candidate has up. Educate yourselves as voters.
Looking past the signs, this same candidate has the endorsement of a few elected officials. One such elected official is a Union County commissioner who placed an endorsement ad in a local paper. This commissioner has voted to almost double his salary while in office; he voted to raise salaries of county employees to unbelievable heights and has also voted to move the commissioner’s office out of the county seat of Lewisburg, overturning an election of May 1, 1855, designating Lewisburg as the county seat and a clear violation of the County Code. How would this candidate rule, if elected, on these and many other issues involving elected officials who assisted her in being elected? Would this candidate rule like our Supreme Court did last year allowing the governor to violate election laws? This candidate also claimed, during a recent radio interview, to have the endorsement of “multiple attorneys.” I challenge her to name just one, or to name any individual who works in the system who has endorsed her.
Our country was founded on separation of powers and it is essential that this separation be maintained. With all the support of elected officials this candidate seems to have, it is risky to assume bias will not enter into decisions. If this candidate is elected, will we be creating a swamp with no checks and balances? I don’t want our Judge to be beholden to anyone person or group.
I urge voters to educate themselves.
Robert O Brouse Jr.,
Mifflinburg
