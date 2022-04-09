“Make every effort to supplement your faith with virtue, and virtue with knowledge, and knowledge with self-control, and self-control with steadfastness, and steadfastness with godliness, and godliness with brotherly affection, and brotherly affection with love.” (Second Peter 1:5-7)
I wrote a recent column about my spiritual journey in which I said that a letter by Martin Luther made me believe that we are saved by faith not works, which made me a “reborn Christian.” But I discovered that faith was the beginning of my spiritual journey, not the end.
Peter also makes it clear that faith should be the beginning, not the end of your spiritual journey. Peter says we should add virtue to our faith. And James 2:18 says, “Show me your faith apart from works and I by my works will show you my faith.” Yet it is not by either faith, which is really a work in a sense, or by other works that we are saved. We are saved by the loving mercy of God for us as his free gift of grace.
So why do we live a more virtuous life? Because if we have knowledge, we will know that is the wisest way to live. II Peter 1:9 says that anyone who does not follow this advice is “blind and shortsighted.” But following that advice faithfully requires self-control and steadfastness. And the reason Peter is giving us this advice is, “That through these you may escape from the corruption that is in the world because of passion, and become partakers of the divine nature.” (II Peter 1:4)
Our emotional passions can make it very hard, indeed almost impossible to maintain self-control and steadfastness and can prevent us from achieving the goal of partaking of the divine nature, which is loving like God always does. And Peter calls that godliness, which means you will always act like God would, because like faith is shown by works, love is also shown by works.
So a psychiatrist sees true love as actions, because people who say they love someone often do very unloving things to that person they claim to love. Of course, it is easier to treat people in kind and loving ways if you have brotherly affection for them. And maybe that will help you to feel Godlike love, which is the divine nature; and that causes you to have compassion for everyone. So Jesus says in Luke 6:27-28, Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you, bless those who curse you, pray for those who abuse you.” It may be hard for you feel such unconditional loving compassion. But that is why our spiritual journey is so long and does not really end until we are with God in Heaven, since none of us can love as perfectly as God in our earthly life. But God always loves us perfectly, and it is the mercy of his loving compassion that assures us of our ultimate salvation. I John 4:17 says, “In this is love perfected with us, that we may have confidence for the day of judgment.”
So we should never fear God or his judgment, because God’s judgment is always merciful, since God is love. And if we love like God we will find it easy to be compassionate. When my predecessor Rev. McCahan introduced me to his nurse in the hospital he called me “kind.” I have never felt any reason to not be kind.
