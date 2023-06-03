Today begins my 16th year for writing this column. It was great-granddaughter Amelia’s 16th birthday yesterday, June 2. My first column was on her first birthday. Unlike myself at age 16, she has no interest in getting a driver’s license right now.
Today, June 3, is the 63rd celebration for my high school graduation. There was no party, but graduation was super as I anxiously awaited my first office job three days later.
These summer months, many folks are either planning a vacation, or are already on vacation. My parents didn’t take vacations, therefore I never had a suitcase. I can’t remember when I got my first one, but now I have three.
Packing is some kind of mixed art for me. I will explain what I mean. The final packed object is not pretty to look into; but on two occasions, airport security asked me about an object in one bag. I was able to pick out the object asked for quickly because I knew where it was.
Last year on a flight to Republic of Turkiye (Yes that is the officially correct spelling in official documents, otherwise we still spell it Turkey) I was asked to produce something from my backpack. I couldn’t understand what they wanted, I was piling up things on their table as they were trying to tell me what they wanted. They showed me the length of the object they wanted (about 2 1/2”) but didn’t have a name for it that I could understand. They tried hand motions, but I couldn’t get it.
When I finally pulled everything from every zippered pocket inside and outside my backpack, they still didn’t see it. I opened every satchel, zip bags, etc. Finally, I picked up the small, emergency sewing kit. They asked me to open it. There among the threads and needles was a small metal nail file. They confiscated the small weapon from this little old granny, and I was left to pack everything else back up.
I thought the whole experience was weird/funny. My next trip won’t be by air, but I have started a duffle-bag. There are things I leave in the suitcase throughout seasons. Hair spray, first aid kit, etc.
I also have a list on my computer. When printed out, it saves me from having forgotten items. But it still happens, how can that be? Some things can be packed ahead like reading materials, but not your mobile phone, nor its charger.
For lake vacations, there are the kitchen items and food for the week. There are restaurants, of course, but I prefer to eat where we lodge.
When packing for air travel, one has to be more careful. I’ve been on several 15-day mission trips, where one of the two allowed suitcases was loaded with Vacation Bible School materials, teaching and craft materials. Most flights allow only 50 pounds. Some of those trips had no laundromat. We washed some items in a sink where we stayed.
I now choose, whether required or not, only one extra pair of shoes, outfit colors that can double up and provide for several days. Also, Bible and other teaching and reading material. I always plan space for the possibilities of souvenirs, though those items are generally small. This packing I learned from trips to Ukraine, Turkey, and two times to St. Lucia Island.
Things I forgot to pack: Laundry detergent, cell phone charger, hearing aid batteries. Other things didn’t hold the consequences. The cell phone chargers and hearing aid batteries weren’t easy to find in rural Ukraine and St. Lucia Island. But God helped after a few days of going without.
Some day, I’m going on the ultimate trip. It will be quick. One second I’ll be here, and the next, I’ll be in Heaven. This trip I must take alone. It’s common to fear the unknown, but I don’t fear this final trip. I know the master of my fate. It is the God of the universe who loves me enough to provide the way, which is through his son, Jesus Christ, who took my punishment of death for my sin. He became alive again and lives forevermore.
I believed in him and received him as my Savior. It thrills me to know that he will take care of me here on earth, according to his plan, and then take me to be with himself for eternity.
This is as it should be for our thoughts of heaven. There might be a little fear about going to an unknown place, but our Master is there. Going to be with our perfect, just, and loving Father in heaven is a comforting thought.
Yes, I love traveling, but this will be the ultimate trip, and I don’t have to make a list or worry about forgetting anything. I confidently await this trip whenever God has it planned for me.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.