Today begins my 16th year for writing this column. It was great-granddaughter Amelia’s 16th birthday yesterday, June 2. My first column was on her first birthday. Unlike myself at age 16, she has no interest in getting a driver’s license right now.

Today, June 3, is the 63rd celebration for my high school graduation. There was no party, but graduation was super as I anxiously awaited my first office job three days later.

Betty Blyler-Beaver lives in New Berlin. For comments, questions or speaking engagements, email blyler@dejazzd.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.