Consumer confidence in the economy is down 5% over the past month. That is worrisome and it is significant. But another measure of consumer confidence is measurably up since then — and it is welcome as well as significant.

Americans’ ratings of the overall performance of the country’s democracy are higher than they were before the election. Public confidence that the votes in last month’s midterm congressional elections were counted fairly has substantially increased since the election. And the greatest growth in that feeling of confidence came from the group that failed to meet its electoral expectations: Republicans.

David M. Shribman is the former executive editor of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

