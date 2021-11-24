It wouldn’t be correct to say that the House of Representatives voted on Wednesday (Nov. 17) to censure Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., for threatening violence against a Democratic colleague, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York. Instead, House Democrats, who hold a narrow and fragile majority, censured the Trumpist fanatic and were joined by two Republicans. Only two GOP members of Congress (and possibly a third, who voted “present”) have retained their morality, decency and a semblance of sanity.
This, then, is the current state of our politics: A reprehensible Republican posted a doctored anime video where he is portrayed plunging a sword into a colleague’s neck, and only two Republicans could bring themselves to vote for censure. And it gets worse. Few of the Republicans who spoke before the vote criticized Gosar; they spent their time, instead, castigating Democrats. They claimed the anime video was a “cartoon” or a “joke.”
House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy pledged to strip Democrats of committee assignments if Republicans take control of the House in 2022.
As the votes were cast, a dozen or so GOP House members stood alongside Gosar to show their support. Gosar, for his part, was not only unapologetic but also defiant, insisting he had done nothing wrong.
Perhaps it was not hyperbole when former President Donald Trump bragged, during his first presidential campaign, that he could “stand in the middle of Fifth Avenue and shoot somebody, and I wouldn’t lose any voters, OK?” Leaders of the once-grand Republican Party have come to accept threats of violence as normal political discourse and acts of violence by deranged followers as displays of partisan loyalty.
Trump himself led the GOP into this fetid fever swamp. He not only indulged threats of violence by his supporters, but he also engaged in casual threats on the campaign trail. At a 2016 rally, Trump said of a protester, “I’d like to punch him in the face.” In 2020, as social justice protests were occasionally accompanied by sporadic looting, Trump channeled George Wallace in a tweet: “When the looting starts, the shooting starts.”
Little wonder, then, that Democrats have had to hire extra security guards to protect themselves from Trumpist criminals. The FBI intercepted a plot to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Ocasio-Cortez has been the target of several violent threats. Even state Republican officials have been terrorized because they dared to affirm the election of President Joe Biden.
In the immediate aftermath of the siege on the Capitol, GOP leaders, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, seemed shocked, appalled, even chastened. They condemned the riot, some going so far as to lay the blame squarely on Trump, who had whipped his supporters into a frenzy with the Big Lie.
But the sense of shock quickly evaporated. As a committed bloc of constituents insisted that the siege was lawful, GOP leaders followed suit. So Republican politicians embraced another big lie: The frenzied mob didn’t comprise violent criminals but rather law-abiding patriots engaging their constitutional right to assemble.
Sooner or later, a Trump supporter will kill someone. When that happens, the McCarthys and McConnells will insist that the murder was the act of a lone criminal. We’ve traveled that road before.
After white supremacists bombed a Birmingham church in 1963 and killed four Black girls, Southern journalist Eugene Patterson wrote a brilliant column in which he laid the blame on all white Southerners who had indulged racism. He wrote:
“A Negro mother wept in the street Sunday morning in front of a Baptist Church in Birmingham. In her hand she held a shoe, one shoe, from the foot of her dead child. We hold that shoe with her.
“Every one of us in the white South holds that small shoe in his hand. It is too late to blame the sick criminals who handled the dynamite. The FBI and the police can deal with that kind. ... Only we can trace the truth, Southerner — you and I. We broke those children’s bodies. ... We — who go on electing politicians who heat the kettles of hate.”
McCarthy and McConnell ought to give that stirring — and sobering — bit of prose a read.
