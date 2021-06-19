Honoring our veterans
The Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade Committee was faced with a dilemma earlier this year.
Would it be possible to both properly honor our military veterans and Gold Star Families and keep the community safe from the virus which canceled our traditional outpouring of support a year ago?
When the time came to make the decision on how, where and whether to have a parade this year, we considered all of the information that we had at that time.
During a relatively brief window when planning had to begin, it was impossible to predict whether a parade on Market Street, Lewisburg, would be feasible. We thus opted for the most practical option, albeit a stopgap, as we plan to return to a more normal celebration in 2022.
The Union County Veteran's 4th of July Celebration, a "drive-thru" parade, will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, Aug. 7, off Zeigler Road at the Silver Moon complex. Veterans will be in stationary positions and community members will “drive-thru” them. It is a reversal of roles from a typical parade. There will be static educational displays at the end of the parade route that we encourage people to visit and ask questions of those who operated these artifacts.
The feedback we have received from our veterans regarding the one-time drive-through format has been overwhelmingly positive. Meantime, if anyone knows a veteran who may like to be honored, please contact the committee at ucveterans4thofjuly@gmail.com with their contact information. We will be happy and grateful to reserve them a spot for the day.
On behalf of the committee, our thanks for your understanding. Here's to honoring all the men and women who have served, are now in service or plan to serve and protect our freedom in the future.
Terry Burke,
President, Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Committee
———
Learning from ants
Recently I was spending time in my flowerbeds when my bride of thirty-four years came out to help weed. Shortly after joining me Tracy hollered, "You have to come see this!" She pointed out a line of ants carrying bits of food from the bird feeder to their home in the ground. My wife was quite taken with them all working together like this as the line of ants didn't seem to end and how they were all working as one. We both watched until the procession finally ended.
Tracy once again expressed how amazing this was. I said to her, "We can learn a lot from ants."
There are no Republicans, Democrats, liberals, conservatives or special-interest groups — just all of them working in unison for the common good of all.
If we humans could only understand this simple concept in life.
Doug Walter,
Linntown
———
Citizens can act
If you had no idea what the impact of chemical biological warfare would be, you just experienced it in 2020. More and more evidence is coming out that this virus was intentionally manifested in the Wuhan Laboratory in China. Whether or not it was purposely released into the world remains to be proven, but China’s refusal to allow an independent investigation paints a relatively compelling picture that China is guilty.
The United States is making a huge mistake letting China control our nation in manufacturing and electronics distribution. China is moving forward with advanced development and expansion of their military while we are more concerned about critical race theory, gender identity and the woke environment. Make no mistake, we will pay a heavy price for Biden’s America-last approach. The 2021 G7 summit was a complete failure for this country.
When are the conservatives going to stand up and say we have had enough? It is time we stop these radicals from spreading their propaganda. They have infiltrated big business, Silicon Valley, our government, our colleges, our military, the mainstream media and now they are expanding into our lower educational schools.
I did not know what the deep state was until Trump introduced it, and here we are today being strangled by those that hate this country who are part of the deep state.
Do not tell me there is nothing that we as citizens can do. Our founding fathers were wise enough to provide us a provision to fight back. That provision is Article V under the United States Constitution.
Pennsylvania is dragging its feet in passing the resolution to join the Convention of States movement. This is not a Constitutional Convention which is what is called to rewrite the entire document. Do not let those who think they know everything try to convince you otherwise.
The convention wants to stop career politicians by limiting terms, stop out of control spending and bring the power back to the people. Do your own research and get behind this movement. Google Convention of States and research it yourself and decide what you want to do. You can continue to be passive and do nothing or you can act and push our representatives and senators to pass the Convention of States Resolution.
United we stand, divided we fall.
Clair Moyer,
Lewisburg
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.