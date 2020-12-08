If you enjoy getting your healthcare news from a social media site, or a highly paid talking head appearing on late-night cable news, you can turn the page.
Unless, of course, you want a dose of reality.
For months — yes, months — Kendra Aucker, president and CEO of Evangelical Community Hospital, and Dr. Jaewon Ryu, president and CEO, Geisinger Health System, have sounded alarms.
From where I sit, there has been little effect.
On Friday, Ryu hosted yet another press call and issued another set of sobering statistics. These statistics were from a doctor, not someone paid millions of dollars to espouse a point of view on television, not someone with a political agenda. These numbers aren’t peddled on social media sites in the hopes that Americans will re-tweet or share on Facebook.
COVID-19 is wearing on everyone. We know. It speaks to the lack of resolve we as Americans have anymore. God forbid we ever have another world war, or invasion of the homeland. With the way we’ve reacted to the virus, I’d expect little to no tolerance for restrictions stemming from a war.
The virus is on track to kill more Americans in one year than Americans lost to combat over four years in World War II.
If a virus can expose this much weakness across America, imagine what a determined enemy could do.
As the doctor pointed out late last week:
Positive cases of COVID-19 at Geisinger are around 540 per day, up from 250 in November. Last week, 700 positive cases were logged on Thursday.
An increase in positive tests will result in an increase in hospitalizations, noted Ryu. Hospitalizations at Geisinger increased by 159 from Thursday to Friday, he noted and nearly 600 patients are on a ventilator. Over 1,000 are in intensive care.
Summer testing showed about a 4% positivity rate in testing, Ryu said. Now that number is at 23 to 25%.
Hospital capacity issues are expected, Ryu warned.
Perhaps most startling: 80 to 90% of those hospitalized at Geisinger facilities are patients NOT from nursing homes. A third, Ryu noted, were less than age 65.
Given that, when your otherwise healthy father, grandfather, sister or mother experiences a sudden medical issue — stroke, heart attack, serious fall, car accident — you can expect their treatment to suffer. When you want to alleviate your own pain and suffering from a non-life-threatening ailment, expect to wait.
As hospitals in the region, and indeed across America, continue to warn of capacity issues, the rate of death is not what it was. Cases are soaring and Americans are still dying — to the rate of a 9-11 nearly each day right now — but the rate of death is less, which is a testament to the ability of our healthcare workers to adapt to this novel disease. Our collective disregard for their health and safety is something to be ashamed of.
Through all of this, though, the reminder has been the same. Mask, social distance, and avoid large gatherings.
It’s too much for Americans. Too much to ask.
Every time you venture out without a mask, consider the nurse, physicians and hospital staff working endlessly to care for people across Central Pa., and the nation. It’s a small ask to mask.
Yes, COVID fatigue is real.
So are these numbers.
If there’s one thing Americans can be proud of right now, it’s the collective failure to take simple steps to ensure the safety of their friends and neighbors.
Due to that failure, the ability of children to attend school regularly and the resumption of American life as we know it continues to sputter and stall.
For that, you can be proud to be an American. Freedom today, to some, is an independent right. The collective good? Well, that’s an antiquated notion in America.
